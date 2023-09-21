While Osborne's A-grade netballers await their shot at becoming back-to-back premiers, for Bridie Willis, this weekend will mark her first time playing in a senior netball grand final.
Willis joined the Tigers this season from her home club Marrer in the Farrer League after she was persuaded by her partner and Osborne footballer, Macauley Armstrong.
The 20-year-old goal attack admits she had some initial nerves about joining the competition's reigning premiers.
"Coming in from a club that wasn't as successful last year, it was pretty daunting, but exciting," Willis said.
"They're all experienced in finals after last year, but for me and Courtney Menzies, it's our first senior grand final.
"They've all been helping, especially Sally (Hunter), so that helps calm the nerves a bit."
Willis and Lou Madden have teamed up in the Tigers' goal circle this season, in what appears to have been a seamless transition.
"We've created a good friendship, which helps on the court as well," Willis said.
"We're around the same age, which is good."
Osborne defeated Jindera last season to claim the club's first A-grade flag in 21 years and will face Howlong this weekend for a shot at making it two in a row.
"It's very exciting, and after having last weekend off, we're all ready to go this weekend," Willis said.
