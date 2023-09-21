The Border Mailsport
Two players - Luke Daly and Brayden O'Hara - remain from 2014 grand final

Andrew Moir
September 21 2023 - 3:56pm
Albury co-captain Luke Daly (far right) is one of only two players from the last of the Albury-Yarrawonga run of grand finals in 2014. Team-mate Brayden O'Hara also played in that win. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury and Yarrawonga met in a quagmire second semi at Wodonga's Birallee Park in 2010.
When Yarrawonga and Albury resume their grand final rivalry on Sunday, only two players remain from the league's record run of deciders.

