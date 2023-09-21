When Yarrawonga and Albury resume their grand final rivalry on Sunday, only two players remain from the league's record run of deciders.
Albury co-captain Luke Daly and wing Brayden O'Hara played in the thrilling seven-point win over the Pigeons in 2014.
That ended a memorable streak of six successive grand finals.
Albury won a hat-trick from 2009, before Yarrawonga claimed the next two with former Carlton superstar Brendan Fevola.
Coincidentally, Daly will finish his outstanding career at the Tigers after the match.
It will be his 10th senior grand final, with six wins and three losses.
"Whether you're the youngest or oldest in the team, you just have to enjoy the moment, enjoy the time, enjoy the buildup and we spoke about that last night (Tuesday) at training," Daly suggested at the league's press conference at the grand final venue Lavington Sportsground on Wednesday.
Yarrawonga defeated Albury by 17 points in the grand final qualifier at Wodonga's John Flower Oval.
The Tigers' total of 4.15 (39) was its lowest in a final since 2010.
They defeated Yarrawonga 3.11 (29) to 2.6 (18) on a quagmire at Wodonga Raiders' Birallee Park.
However, the recent grand final qualifier was in relatively fine conditions, albeit with a slight swirling breeze, so the Pigeons' ability to shut down the Tigers' flowing attack was a masterful coaching ploy.
"I think making the most of the opportunities against 'Yarra'... if you don't make the most of your opportunities when you get inside 50, they can really hurt you," Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly replied when asked what the club learnt from that loss.
The grand final starts from 2.30pm, but the first action starts at 9am with Lavington tackling Wangaratta Rovers in the thirds decider, while the netball action also starts at the same time with Wodonga and Wodonga Raiders in the 15 and under.
