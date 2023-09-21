Last Hume League grand final day, Sam Way was cheering for her husband and Holbrook premiership captain Jacob Way.
But this year the tables have turned, with the Howlong co-captain in the running to claim a flag of her own.
"Last year I was standing in the rain and the mud, I even put a Holbrook jersey on," she laughed.
Way has now enjoyed three seasons as a Spider after she was lured to the club by her friend and current Panther, Erin Heberecht.
"Even though my husband played in the same league at a different club, I didn't follow him," she said.
"He had always said to me to do what you want to do, go play where you like and play with the people you want to play with.
"I feel like I've always followed clubs for friends or family."
Before arriving at Howlong, Way played for Rutherglen under her sister-in-law and three-time Toni Wilson Medallist Emily Browne.
"I wanted to have a chance to play under her," Way said.
"She's always good to have a chat to about netball and obviously has a lot of experience and knowledge.
"She was already messaging me last weekend giving me hints and tips, saying 'you'll be right Sam."
Way began her netball career as a teenager at Thurgoona, where she won three premierships in as many years in the under-18s, B and A-grades.
She then went on to play at Lavington for four years, where she was a part of another four grand final appearances and two premierships with the club's C-grade.
She admits she was luckier than most in her early playing years.
"Jake wasn't always happy with me being in them or winning them so often, so it was nice last year to watch him win one," she said.
"It still gets you every time though.
"I still wait until I get on court and get that first ball, and then I feel the nerves settle a bit."
Making it to the big day has been a long-awaited achievement for the Spiders, who haven't won an A-grade premiership since 1973.
"At training it was definitely spoken about and I think the question was asked if there was anyone around who played in that premiership that could possibly come and talk to us," Way said.
In order to break the drought, the Spiders must first overcome reigning premiers Osborne.
"We're definitely keen to play Osborne again, especially with the way we've ended our season," Way said.
"In the second half we really started to gel, and we all get along really well.
"I can't wait to play them and see what we can produce."
