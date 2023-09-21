Talented teenager Connor O'Sullivan was torn between his two sporting passions in AFL and basketball at the start of the year.
After playing both Murray Bushrangers and North East Bushrangers basketball in 2022, O'Sullivan spent three weeks in America playing basketball over the Christmas break.
O'Sullivan was hoping to get a tap on the shoulder by a US college basketball scout.
"It was a trip of a lifetime for me and I sort of knew that the time had come where I needed to focus on either football or basketball if I wanted to make a career out of it," O'Sullivan said.
"To be honest, I probably had a slight leaning towards basketball at the time.
"I was unsure how I was going to perform over in America and I thought if I played badly, that was telling me something and that I should focus on my football.
"But I thought I produced the best basketball I was capable of but I didn't receive any contact from the talent scouts over there which left me at the crossroads.
"When I came back I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to train with GWS Giants for a week.
"After spending a week training with the Giants it was a light bulb moment for me that I wanted to pursue football."
Fast forward nine months and O'Sullivan is on the cusp of his AFL dream after turning plenty of heads playing for the Murray Bushrangers and the Allies in the national championships.
O'Sullivan was recently crowned the Allies MVP and has already been invited to the 2023 AFL Draft Combine.
Plenty of good judges are tipping O'Sullivan to be a top ten draft prospect which would cap a whirlwind season for the 18-year-old.
But O'Sullivan's immediate focus is winning a flag with Albury against Yarrawonga in the O&M grand final at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday.
He has played six matches with the Tigers this season including the second semi-final and last weekend's preliminary final against Wangaratta.
O'Sullivan, alongside Jake Page and Jay Hillary are three Tiger cubs whose fathers also played in at least one flag at the Albury Sportsground.
Jamarl O'Sullivan (2010), Glenn Page (1995-96-97) and Ross Hillary (1985) will be all hoping their sons can follow in their footsteps on Sunday.
Connor was a Tiger mascot in the 2010 premiership photo and also ran through the banner with Jamarl on grand final day.
O'Sullivan will also be hoping to emulate former Tigers Matt Walker and Zach Sproule.
Walker famously made his debut for Albury in the 2018 grand final win against Wangaratta before being drafted by Hawthorn.
Sproule also played in a flag for the Tigers in 2015 before he joined GWS Giants as a Category B rookie selection the following season and made his AFL debut in 2019.
Caleb Mitchell played in the grand final for Yarrawonga last year before being selected with pick 40 by Sydney Swans in last year's AFL Draft.
In a massive week for O'Sullivan, he had his last week of school and will play in the first senior grand final of his career.
He will sit his HSC exams next month and has already accepted an early entry to study criminal psychology.
O'Sullivan, who turned 18 in May, is set to be the youngest player on the ground in the decider.
"I had my last week of school this week which has taken my mind off the grand final which has been good," O'Sullivan said.
"I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to play for Albury in the grand final and hopefully I can play my role.
"I feel privileged to have this opportunity at such a young age and is something that I don't take for granted, playing for a club with such a rich history in the O&M.
"It's an amazing opportunity and if we are fortunate enough to get the win, it will be even better.
"I've been predominantly playing up forward and having five minute bursts in the ruck when big Isaac (Muller) needs a spell."
O'Sullivan had Pigeon defender Kyal Tyson for company in the second semi-final which Yarrawonga won by 17-points.
"Tyson was a tough match-up for me and was fairly physical and didn't give me much space," O'Sullivan said.
"It is a lot different playing Bushrangers and then coming up against grown men who are physically stronger.
"It's a big switch and certainly something you have to adapt to and you need to size up your opponent and then work out what is the best way to try and beat him.
"My strengths against a physically bigger opponent is my explosiveness and work rate around the ground in contrast to trying to out body them."
O'Sullivan felt Tiger co-coaches Shaun Daly and Anthony Miles have been good for his development with the grand final his seventh appearance in the yellow and black this year.
"When I get the opportunity to play for Albury, Shaun and Anthony just encourage me to play to my strengths and say I'm picked in the side for a reason," he said.
"They tell me to have fun and put on as much pressure as possible.
"They certainly instill me with a bit of confidence which I appreciate and allow me to play to the best of my ability."
O'Sullivan who is 198cm and 92kg says his lives by the mantra of 'leave better.'
"I think from the aspect of being in the Bushrangers program over the past two years, the coaches have always reiterated to leave better," he said.
"That's something that has resonated with me."
While the Tigers boast plenty of role models, O'Sullivan pinpointed star forward Jacob Conlan as one player he looked up to.
Conlan was kept goalless in the second semi-final against Yarrawonga but booted eight goals combined in the two finals against Wangaratta.
"I've grown and learnt a lot from playing alongside Jacob," he said.
"We play in a similar position for Albury and his leadership and being vocal out on the ground has led to me being a better player.
"Albury has got plenty of leadership though with Jake Gaynor and Brayden O'Hara who lead by their actions and how they play.
"I definitely look up to them and you want to perform and show them you are an asset to the team and I get a lot of inspiration from them."
Besides playing in the 2010 flag at Albury, O'Sullivan's father Jamarl was co-coach of Henty's most recent flag in 2014 and an Azzi medallist in 2012.
He is also a triple premiership player at Thurgoona in 2016-17-19 and was co-coach of the 2016-17 flags.
So what are Connor's memories of his old man as a footballer?
"Dad was pretty hard at the contest in his younger days and then as he got older was a wily tap ruckman who sat a kick behind the play to take a relieving mark," Connor said.
"It's also fair to say he was a vocal player and I think that's why he had a fair bit of success as a coach.
"I was also impressed with his longevity as a player and how he was still playing in flags in the twilight of his career when most other blokes his age were sucking on cans and watching him."
