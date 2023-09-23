The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona's Elizabeth and Bill Leathbridge excited to welcome visitors to native garden

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Thurgoona couple who have dedicated more than 15 years to making their yard a haven for native plants and animals are excited to open it up to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.