A Thurgoona couple who have dedicated more than 15 years to making their yard a haven for native plants and animals are excited to open it up to the community.
Elizabeth and Bill Leathbridge enjoy Thurgoona's natural bush landscape, and, after purchasing a 3000-square metre block of discarded farming land off Thurgoona Drive in 2006, had ambitions for it to become an environment where wildlife could thrive.
They hope backyard botanists and bush lovers alike will rejoice in the 'Know your Natives' open garden on Sunday, October 15, featuring more than 200 plants, each identified by handwritten labels.
Mrs Leathbridge said it was difficult to start the garden in the early stages with the only water supply a tap at the front of the property.
"We started off watering by hand. We were carting watering cans from the front tap because that's all we had," she said.
"I wish I'd known about the native nursery in Wodonga. Instead I Googled what are the Indigenous trees in Albury and it came up with red box, red ironbark and white box.
"They're mostly the big trees we've got here, also stringybark, but it took me forever to get one.
"I've labelled a lot of the plants and it tells you if it's native and if it's also indigenous. Indigenous doesn't mean it's Aboriginal, it means it's within a 100-kilometre radius of here, and it grows naturally.
"We're gradually getting more and more indigenous plants simply because they absolutely thrive here. I would say probably about a third are indigenous but it's really hard to resist those pretty things with big flowers.
"We source most from the native nursery and I know the commercial nurseries around the place still provide some good plants."
The garden is now home to a variety of birds, some of which have set up nests in trees, as well as squirrel gliders.
In the past three years, the squirrel gliders occupying the nest boxes have raised four joeys.
"There's some beautiful bush along the creek lines around here and we thought if we could create something that feels a bit like the bush, the wildlife might come and enjoy it as well," Mrs Leathbridge said.
"We've got a squirrel glider box and probably eight days out of 10 days it has a family of squirrel gliders living in it. It wasn't something we ever really expected when we first started to do the garden that we'd end up with a glider family.
"We've got lots of bird baths around and a little frog pond.
"We're waiting to see if any (frogs) move in when the plantings grow. Much self-discipline will be needed, as we must let it dry out in summer and then refill naturally to attract our target species, Sloane's froglet."
Mrs Leathbridge said it would be the couple's first open garden.
"We don't know what to expect," she said.
"As soon as you say you're going to open your garden, you see weeds everywhere. Because it's fairly new, we're hoping people aren't disappointed because a lot of the plants are quite small.
"They'll be able to compare the older areas to the new spots and see what things grow into.
"There's no secrets for managing weeds. When we pull them out we leave them around so the birds can build nests out of them."
Gardens for Wildlife Albury-Wodonga project officer Lizette Salmon said the open garden would be a particular help to those "wanting ideas for what to plant to create a lower maintenance, habitat-friendly garden."
"Learning about native plants suitable for local gardens can be tricky," she said.
In addition to the Leathbridge bush-style backyard, Gardens for Wildlife is also showcasing two smaller, cottage-style habitat gardens in Glenwood Estate, Baranduda, on Sunday, October 8.
"No matter the size or style of your yard, we have an October open garden to suit you," Ms Salmon said.
