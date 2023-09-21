The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Aboriginal housing project stalled by native title requirements

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
September 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A plan to build about 200 affordable housing and industrial facilities on an 81,000 square metre pristine block of land at Glenroy is bogged down in legal red tape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.