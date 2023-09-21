A plan to build about 200 affordable housing and industrial facilities on an 81,000 square metre pristine block of land at Glenroy is bogged down in legal red tape.
The scheme to build up to 1000 cheap houses on acquired Crown land in the Border region took a step forward on Wednesday night when a community meeting agreed to submit a final business plan to the NSW government.
In March the Albury and District Local Aboriginal Land Council gained approval for a $590,000 state grant for its Wiradjuri Nation Economic and Social Development Project.
But before any houses are built at Glenroy, Corowa and other parcels for the state government and Albury Council-sanctioned projects, native title requirements must be ticked off by the Federal Court of Australia.
Council chief executive officer Dennis Mirosevich said the only thing holding back the projects, which include housing, industrial facilities and aged care centres for job creation schemes, was red tape surrounding native title requirements.
"The issue is that the the Land Council's land is subject to native title requirements so to get the whole project really happening with the massive parcels of land we're looking at, it would be towards 2030," he said.
"This is what I told everyone at the Wednesday meeting and they nearly fell off their chairs and I said I can't do anything about the Native Title requirements and not even the state government can because it's a Federal Court matter.
"If these things are cleared by the federal court in two years, that's a quick result, but they can take longer - we started the ball rolling about a year ago."
Mr Mirosevich said his group was working to get the community to understand the potential of the project.
He said his group wasn't asking for money, just the nod to move ahead and start building houses and industrial facilities for Indigenous people.
"It's an economic and social development model, we've got parcels like the one in Glenroy where we can fit in, say 200 houses," he said.
"But we just don't want to build 200 houses and then have it ending up being like a ghetto where people are unemployed.
"So with a developmental social community supporting model we'll have the funding to build manufacturing facilities, and we've earmarked a location in Nexus Park where we've got some land on hold, for building the manufacturing facility - that will be the first component of creating jobs."
The homes, described as "indestructible", will be built by Indigenous-owned and operated housing manufacturer Mob Built.
"At the meeting on Wednesday night, we've gone from understanding all the components that are required apart from just the housing aspect of it," Mr Mirosevich said.
"After that it'll be pre-approved, it is already a government supported project, but after next month the details that are supporting will be lodged and approved.
"There's a beautiful 81,000 square metre block of land at Logan Hill, it used to be the driving range, at the top of the hill of Logan Road - all of that is zoned and ready to build on.
"In Daniel Street we've got a 10,000 square metre block of land that we're going to put an aged care facility for the elderly of the community."
Mr Mirosevich said the group's business plan was initially required to be submitted by September 30.
"They understand this is just mind bogglingly detailed and beneficial so they've given us an extension of another month which we probably won't need," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.