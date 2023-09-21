PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese has let down residents along the Murray River by not including border closures in his COVID inquiry terms of reference.
That's the view of federal MPs Helen Haines and Sussan Ley who were reacting to Mr Albanese on Thursday September 21 unveiling his terms of reference for an inquiry into the pandemic's handling.
They include a clause stating the probe would not examine "actions taken unilaterally by state and territory governments".
"My community of Indi and particularly the community closest to the border would not be happy; I'm not happy that the states and territories are not included in this inquiry," Dr Haines said.
"It's fundamental that the actions between the Commonwealth and states is clearly understood.
"I think it's critical that the terms of reference include all levels of government and not just the Commonwealth."
Dr Haines said she believed Mr Albanese had "made a mistake".
"I think this is a missed opportunity," the Independent member for Indi said.
Ms Ley, the deputy Liberal Party leader, said Mr Albanese had put Labor Party interests ahead of all Australians.
"Shielding Labor premiers from proper scrutiny demonstrates just how much of a sham this 'inquiry' is," Ms Ley said.
"In Farrer, our communities were badly let down during the pandemic when (Victorian Premier) Dan Andrews carved us into two again, and again, and again."
The then NSW Coalition government led by Gladys Berejiklian also closed its border off to Victoria, putting police checkpoints along the Murray River for more than four months in 2020.
While Ms Ley did not reference Ms Berejiklian by name, she said: "Border regions across the country were put through hell by the erratic decisions of state premiers and this sham inquiry is a slap in the face to every single person who was living in those communities."
Dr Haines said she could not say if Mr Albanese was looking to cloak the actions of Labor premiers by his exclusion of state decisions.
"The Opposition is strong in their political concern around this, but for me, I have a public health background and this is fundamental in planning for public health needs into the future and I think the Prime Minister is wrong on this," Dr Haines said.
She said she would be making a submission to the inquiry and encouraged others to do likewise to ensure the voices of those along the state frontier were heard.
It's unclear if there will be public hearings but Dr Haines said she would like to have one on the Border.
