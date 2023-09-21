The Border Mail
Arrest, gun found, after alleged pink dress armed robbery in Wodonga

By Wangaratta Court
September 21 2023 - 4:10pm
A man who allegedly donned a pink dress before arming himself with a hammer and robbing a teenager in Wodonga has been arrested, with police seizing a firearm.

