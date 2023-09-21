Arrest, gun found, after alleged pink dress armed robbery in Wodonga

A man who allegedly donned a pink dress before arming himself with a hammer and robbing a teenager in Wodonga has been arrested, with police seizing a firearm.
The 22-year-old Albury man was arrested by detectives in Peechelba early Thursday morning, September 21, following the September 1 incident.
It's alleged Dylan William Meyers targeted the teen in a pedestrian underpass near Trudewind Road and Melrose Drive while armed with a hammer.
He allegedly demanded money then demanded the boy's baseball cap, which he handed over.
Police seized a gun during Meyers' arrest, but it is not linked to the alleged Wodonga armed robbery.
The 22-year-old's matter was briefly listed before the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday after his arrest.
He remains in custody and will return to Wodonga court on December 14.
He faces charges of armed robbery, theft, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Drew said the arrest was a positive outcome.
"We're certainly very thankful to the community for their assistance and the information they've provided," he said.
"I'd like to remind the community that we treat reported acts of violence very seriously in order to hold those involved to account."
