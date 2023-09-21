Albury nightclub Zed Bar has closed effectively immediately.
In a post on the Dean Street venue's Facebook post on Thursday, September 21, owner and licensee Brian Grenfell revealed he'd come to the decision to close the doors after almost 24 years of trading as Zed Bar and the Globe Hotel.
"This has been a long and rewarding journey for me, one filled with countless memories, experiences, and connections with both the local community and our valued patrons," the post read.
"Over the years, I have witnessed the ebb and flow of the hospitality industry, and I am immensely proud of the contributions Zed Bar has made to Albury's vibrant cultural landscape.
"As the licensee of this establishment, I have poured my heart and soul into creating a space that offered not only provided food and beverage services but also a sense of belonging and comfort to all who entered its doors.
"The challenges and triumphs have been numerous, and each one has contributed to the growth and development of the business."
Mr Grenfell, who described himself in the post as "just a little country hotelier trying to make a living", cited recent shifts in market trends and personal considerations as the reasons behind the decision.
"This journey has been an incredible one, filled with both highs and lows that have contributed to the rich tapestry of experiences," he said.
"From the moment I took the reins, I was met with challenges that tested my resolve, but through perseverance and dedication, we built a legacy that I am immensely proud of.
"I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to all those who have been a part of this incredible journey.
"From the dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to provide exceptional service, to the guests who have graced us with their presence, your contributions have not gone unnoticed.
"Thank you once again for being a part of this incredible journey. I am confident that the legacy of Zed Bar will live on in the memories of all who were touched by its warmth and hospitality.
Mr Grenfell bought the Globe Hotel in 1999 and it became Zed Bar in 2007 as the venue looked to target a new market.
A 13-week refurbishment was undertaken with polished concrete floors, new lighting and a pressed metal facade.
A new outdoor beer garden with timber panelling highlighted the brick construction of the original Globe building.
Sydney hotel designer Paul Kelly developed the new look for the Zed Bar.
MORE TO COME
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.