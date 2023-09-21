The Border Mail
Albury's Zed Bar closes its doors marking end of era for popular venue

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:50pm
Albury nightclub Zed Bar has closed effectively immediately.

