Police find kilograms of drugs after Wodonga vehicle stop on Hume Freeway

Police have seized several kilograms of drugs following a vehicle stop on the Hume Freeway at Wodonga.
Officers pulled over Ari Raymond Ching and Kurt Riordan-Martin's vehicle about 4pm on Wednesday.
The 2013 Ford Falcon was searched near McKoy Street during the September 20 intercept.
Ching was the driver, and Riordan-Martin the passenger, with two vacuum sealed bags of marijuana weighing about a kilogram allegedly found with phones.
The pair were taken to the Wodonga station and the vehicle was towed for a further search.
Ching allegedly had 146 grams of what's believed to be cocaine in his underpants, while the vehicle allegedly contained GHB.
The intercept led police to search Ching's home in Sunbury, his partner's home in Riddells Creek and Riordan-Martin's Thornhill Park home.
Riordan-Martin allegedly had 16 kilograms of marijuana at his home, which he shares with his parents and allegedly deals from, and police also seized a white Mercedes-Benz AMG and imitation gun.
Ching's partner's home allegedly had a large amount of cash estimated to be $50,000 to $100,000, 600 grams of ecstasy, 200 grams of cocaine and other drugs.
Ching did not apply for bail in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges including commercial drug trafficking.
Riordan-Martin, who was supported by his father and brother in court, did seek bail.
The court heard he was found with cocaine, scales and about $5100 in cash during a vehicle stop on July 16.
Police raised concerns he had allegedly been caught dealing two months after that incident, while on bail.
The court heard he didn't have a job.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell noted Riordan-Martin was still a young man at age 28.
"It is without doubt serious offending," she said.
But the magistrate noted support and treatment services were available.
She granted bail with the 28-year-old to return to court in Sunshine on October 16.
Ching will face Melbourne court on December 14.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.