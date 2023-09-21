The Border Mail
Police find kilograms of drugs after Wodonga vehicle stop on Hume Freeway

By Wodonga Court
September 22 2023 - 4:30am
Wodonga highway patrol members stopped the car on Wednesday, with other officers including detectives examining the vehicle and finding drugs. File photo
Police have seized several kilograms of drugs following a vehicle stop on the Hume Freeway at Wodonga.

