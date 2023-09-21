Joel Mackie's quest for a premiership at Osborne remains unfulfilled almost four years since he left Albury to take the reins as coach. STEVE TERVET sat down with Mackie and his fiancee Jemma ahead of his final game with the club - the Hume League grand final against Holbrook on Saturday.
STEVE: How are you feeling about leading this team one last time?
JOEL: I don't think it's really sunk in yet. It's nice knowing the travel side of things is coming to an end. You get to a point in the year when you count down the Wagga trips and the Osborne trips... not that I haven't enjoyed it.
JEMMA: People ask me all the time 'does he get sick of that drive?' but I don't think I've ever heard Joel once complain about it.
JOEL: Instead of looking forward to the end of the season, this is the end of a journey for me out there. I think it'll hit home in a couple of weeks. It'll be tough because I've grown to fall in love with the place, the people and the players. It's just been a really good part of my life, post-Albury, and a really important step for me to keep getting better in certain areas, whether it's coaching or just in life, as a Dad. My whole time out there has been as a father to Bowie at first and then to Sloane so it's growing in different areas.
STEVE: How special has it been to share this with the girls?
JOEL: Enormously. I would have enjoyed it anyway but even more, I reckon, having little Bowie at first, she just loves the footy stuff. I can take her out there now and she just runs her own race. People take her in; anyone can look after her. I remember one day at the start of last year, Mum and Dad were out watching and looking after Bowie while I was playing but they had to leave early. I said 'just give her to anyone and they'll be fine' so Mum just said to someone 'hi, I'm Joy Mackie, we've got to go but Joel said you'll be able to look after Bowie' and they were like 'ah yeah, no worries' and the next minute, they come walking in with Bowie after the game. It's great how they all band together and do whatever they have to do.
STEVE: Part of the reason you left Albury was to have another crack at coaching so how much have you enjoyed that side of it?
JOEL: I didn't realise I'd enjoy it so much. It's always a bit unknown, how you think you can coach and how you actually do coach but I've always had a passion for it. The players have made it really easy because they're a pretty committed group and you don't have to preach too much to them. Osborne's quite isolated so you're going out there for the right reasons. It's a great club with a rich history and good people. Half the battle is getting people on board and committed so I've loved every moment of it. It's had its moments, clearly, with COVID straight away which put a spanner in the works to start with and then dealing with a year-and-a-half of that but now it feels normal and it's been an incredible journey.
STEVE: So what have the last four years taught you?
JOEL: When you're a senior coach of a footy club, you're a leader, the front person, so how to conduct yourself and people skills, communication skills, a lot of stuff I probably wasn't great at when I was playing footy. I was in my own little world but I've learnt to work on those areas. I feel like it's helped me, not just in footy but as a person. It's being really conscious of knowing all that and it's made easy with the environment you go into. It hasn't been hard to do that, it's felt really natural. I feel like I've been 'me' the whole time and I'm really happy with how it's unfolded.
STEVE: Lots of people have an opinion of Joel Mackie but if I picked up the phone to any of your players and asked them what you've been like to play for, what would they say?
JOEL: I hope they'd say it's been enjoyable. I've tried to make it as fun as possible. When players are having fun and it's a bit relaxed, that's when you play your best footy, apart from the times when you've got to be serious. Hopefully I've been able to grow them as footballers as well.
STEVE: Is it fair to say you expect a high standard from them?
JOEL: Yes, I think that's where success comes from. It's no secret that if you drive standards and expectations, and hold them to account, you get results more often than not. I keep it pretty simple, I'm big on standards and expectations and I want the players to really drive it. That's what I've tried to put across to the group and they haven't taken a backward step. Not everyone is going to be on board with me but I reckon it's not far from it.
STEVE: How does Joel the footballer and coach compare to the person away from the field?
JOEL: For me now, I'm a Dad first, regardless. Bowie highlights that. I was coaching the other week from the box and Bowie waltzes up and says 'Dad, how are you going?' Me and Dan McAlister were in the box, Dan gave Bowie a space, she came up and sat down and then she's making fun of me, going 'Dad, you say 'go, go, go' a lot and all these things. I'm trying not to laugh, I'm trying to coach. It reminds me there's more important things than what we're doing out there and it helps keep you grounded. I'm pretty level-headed, most of the time. I reckon I can switch off well enough. When you run a business, you've got footy and you've got family, the girls here and then Mum and Dad have got a bit of property out at Gerogery so you've always got stuff out there to do and then you try to find a bit of 'me time' with your mates...
JEMMA: He balances it well and I'm sometimes envious of that in a way. We've been together for 18 years and I joke that anything that can happen in a relationship has - apart from getting married! We only got engaged a couple of years ago but we've always just been 'Jemma and Joel' and we just go with the flow. People can be quick to throw away things but everything can be somewhat fixed and repaired. At the end of the day, I love the bloke and all that he stands for and does. With footy, family and work, I don't know how he does it but he seems to juggle it so well and still be able to be there for the girls and me. I've been there since the early North Albury days and I've seen Joel mature a lot over the years. He has become more of a people person, he likes to be more social now and a lot of our good friends now are from footy.
JOEL: We're both really enjoying this next phase of parenthood. It's been good for both of us.
JEMMA: I've been in the background in the past, I'm not a typical footy person, I don't play netball... I wanted to play an April Fool's joke this year and send around a message saying 'I might play C-grade for Osborne' and Joel was like 'I wouldn't even fall for that.' When I was younger, I was more into dancing and drama so I think sometimes Joel comes home and it's refreshing that we don't always talk footy. Since the kids and I have been out there a lot more, I'll ask how such-and-such is going or who had to get dropped this week, but Joel can definitely come home and switch off.
JOEL: There's too much going on; if you get caught up in just one area, you miss out on the others.
STEVE: How do you deal with a day like the grand final last year when you've put in so much work and walk away empty-handed?
JOEL: Unfortunately, I've experienced a few days like that. It was a lot easier last year because Bowie comes out and she's like 'it's OK, Daddy.' You're upset but you know you've still got them. Those days are never easy but that's footy. Last year, that was footy at its best. They were the underdog, we hadn't been beaten in however long but things just aligned for them. I don't throw all the toys out; yes, I'm upset and disappointed but as a footballer, as a person who admires and loves the game, you think 'that's what we've been dealt and that's how it is' so I've got to accept it in that sense. It took a while to really process and digest and then you take the steps to move on. You don't do it instantly but you do it over a few weeks.
JEMMA: As a person, you're like that with so much. You move on pretty quick from any adversities and challenges. Joel's quick to always remind me to get back on the horse. I don't have to say much at all in those times, I'll go over after the game and give him a hug or a kiss on the cheek and he just knows.
JOEL: It's a nice gesture but it doesn't make it any easier, it doesn't fix anything. Your support network around you are feeling just as bad as you are because they're supporting you.
JEMMA: I remember the last quarter of the grand final last year, Joel's mum and I were in tears, telling each other 'it's just a game' but we were still so proud of him.
STEVE: My favourite picture of last season was you and Matt Sharp having a beer together after the game, even in your disappointment. How important is it to do that stuff?
JOEL: Some clubs, and some people, do it better than others. That's how I want to be remembered though. If anyone tried to describe me as a dirty player, I just wouldn't have it. I believe I'm a tough, hard player but within the rules.
STEVE: Do you think that's how you are perceived, then?
JOEL: I wouldn't have thought so but regardless of what's happened, we play a game of footy, which I've loved doing for so long, and at the end of the day we come together. That's how it's always been known, the old-school way, doing it right. Whether you win or lose - it's a lot easier when you win, but it shows a bit more when you lose - I definitely want to be remembered as someone who's respectful: humble in victory and gracious in defeat. I've got to be mindful it just wasn't our day that day.
STEVE: Will the result of this grand final determine how you remember your time at Osborne?
JOEL: I'd be kidding myself if I didn't think that. As a whole, it's been a massive success. It's been challenging, it's been fun, it's been rewarding at times but now it's at the point where everyone just wants that silverware. Whether we deserve it or not, that's for other people to decide but we're going to go out there and do everything we can to get it.
