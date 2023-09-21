JEMMA: He balances it well and I'm sometimes envious of that in a way. We've been together for 18 years and I joke that anything that can happen in a relationship has - apart from getting married! We only got engaged a couple of years ago but we've always just been 'Jemma and Joel' and we just go with the flow. People can be quick to throw away things but everything can be somewhat fixed and repaired. At the end of the day, I love the bloke and all that he stands for and does. With footy, family and work, I don't know how he does it but he seems to juggle it so well and still be able to be there for the girls and me. I've been there since the early North Albury days and I've seen Joel mature a lot over the years. He has become more of a people person, he likes to be more social now and a lot of our good friends now are from footy.