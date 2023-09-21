The Border Mailsport
Joel Mackie reflects on his four years coaching Osborne and the journey in fatherhood

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 22 2023 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
Joel Mackie at home with Sloane, 1, Bowie, 4, and fiancee Jemma. Picture by Mark Jesser
Joel Mackie at home with Sloane, 1, Bowie, 4, and fiancee Jemma. Picture by Mark Jesser

Joel Mackie's quest for a premiership at Osborne remains unfulfilled almost four years since he left Albury to take the reins as coach. STEVE TERVET sat down with Mackie and his fiancee Jemma ahead of his final game with the club - the Hume League grand final against Holbrook on Saturday.

