The final 22 for Sunday's grand final remains uncertain, at least publicly, after Yarrawonga and Albury played it safe at selection on Thursday night.
Minor premiers Yarrawonga guaranteed gun on-baller Harry Wheeler will play his first game in 78 days at the press conference on Wednesday.
Wheeler injured his knee on July 8.
The Pigeons named the 22 players who toppled Albury in the second semi, adding Wheeler and Jack Forge to an extended six-man bench.
At least one player from the grand final qualifier will have to be dropped for Wheeler.
And Albury has also played a straight bat.
The Tigers named the 22 which defeated Wangaratta in the preliminary final, but added George Horlin-Smith and Phoenix Gothard.
Horlin-Smith suffered a broken nose and hairline fracture of the eye socket in the opening minutes against Wangaratta in the qualifying final three weeks ago, but played out the match.
However, he hasn't been named for the last two finals.
The Tigers said at the press conference they are waiting on a medical clearance.
An eye socket injury is impossible to protect, but the former AFL player would be a vital inclusion, given the depth of the Pigeons' midfield.
The grand final will be held at Lavington Sportsground from 2,30pm.
The forecast is for sunny and 23 degrees and with so many profile players, including Albury co-coach Anthony Miles and Yarrawonga's former VFL stars Willie Wheeler and Leigh Masters, plus the pace of Albury's Morris medallist Elliott Powell and the form player of the finals Jake Gaynor, it should be the best match of the finals.
SENIORS
YARRAWONGA
B: N.Pendergast, L.Masters, N.Irvine
HB: B.Frauenfelder, R.Bruce, K.Tyson
C: M.Whiley, R.Einsporn, L.Morey
HF: C.Wilson, N.Fothergill, L.Williams
F: M.Casey, J.Koopman, D.Conway
R: L.Howe, M.Gibbons, W.Wheeler
Int: H.Wheeler, B.Coburn, B.Kennedy, J.Forge, T.Lovell, J.Urquhart
Emg: T.Lawrence
ALBURY
B: L.Conlan, I.Muller, J.Garlett
HB: H.Gilmore, J.Hillary, E.Powell
C: B.Hodgson, J.Page, B.O'Hara
HF: A.Miles, K.Heiner-Hennessy, L.Daly
F: R.Bice, J.Grills, M.Byrne
R: J.Conlan, J.Gaynor, R.King
Int: T.O'Brien, C.O'Sullivan, M.Duncan, J.Wilson, G.Horlin-Smith, P.Gothard
Emg: B.Kelly
RESERVES
ALBURY
B: Z.Bye, W.Blomeley, L.Taylor-Nugent
HB: C.Page, B.Kelly, W.Haberecht
C: S.Jones, W.Unthank, J.BRUNNER
HF: O.Hayes, F.Hart, M.Bruton
F: C.Retallick, R.Tuckwell, H.Cameron
R: J.Payne, H.Quinn, B.Hodgson
Int: C.McGrath, M.Diffey, C.Lappin, L.Lowry, R.Parnell, Z.Gigliotti
LAVINGTON
B: N.Graham, P.Flood, D.Hennessy
HB: J.Ansell, N.Smith, C.Sanson
C: J.Oeser, N.Brennan, R.Brennan
HF: D.Smith, L.Gaffney, S.Hargreave
F:K.Davies, J.Kirley, J.Mcleod
R:D.Beavan, H.Galvin, A.Yates
Int: B.Pirnag, H.Thomas, A.Daniher, E.DePaoli, J.Roscarel, N.Sheridan
UNDER 18S
LAVINGTON
B: L.Semmler, J.Daly, R.Lord
HB: R.Corrigan, O.Lyons, H.Plunkett
C: W.Liersch, C.Nash, N.Paton
HF: J.Wills, J.Potter, A.Swinnerton
F: H.Wilson, X.Russell, J.Costello
R: C.Robertson, C.brown, P.Lavis
Int: A.Cohalan, J.Croker, C.Waller, H.Barber
Emg: D.Thiele, B.Nicholson, A.Biu
WANGARATTA ROVERS
B: S.Nolan, J.lewis, T.Vincent
HB: S.Comensoli, Z.Sartore, C.Gracie
C: F.Osborne, H.Correll, N.Turner\
HF: C.Philpotts, H.Nolan, C.Ledger
F: S.Rourke, P.Coleman, J.Rigoni
R: R.Ely, T.Forrest, J.Schubert
Int: R.allan, W.Gemmill, W.ASHTON, O.Sharp
Emg: J.Keys, L.Barbour, J.Dal Zott
SENIORS
OSBORNE
B: H. Miller, D.McMaster , S. Livingston
HB: Cl. Galvin, J.Clancy , C. Douglas
C: M. McGrory, J.Mackie, E. O'Connell
HF: D. O'Connell, G. Alexander , H. Armstrong
F: B. McAlister, J. Parr, D. Galvin
R: H. Schmetzer, Connor Galvin, M. Bahr
Int: M.Wickham, D. Madden S. Rutland
HOLBROOK
B; C Walsh, L Carman, N Locke
HB; R Jolliffe, M Oates, B Carman
C; J Jones, S Joyce, A Wettenhall
HF; A Mackinlay, L Gestier, F Parker
F; B Parker, L Trethowan, B Knights
R; J Hucker, A Sullivan, M Bender
INT; A Cruickshank, M Sharp, L Hamilton
RESERVES
HOLBROOK
B; L Corrigan, N Pugh, C Brooksby
HB; B Churchill, D Cook, A Cox
C; H Black, F Cook, J Liddell
HF; E Moore, H Smith, R Wettenhall
F; C White, J Ward, L Bowen
R; O Southwell, K McCarthy, A Bender
INT; R Taylor, T Heriot, W Bassett, O Whitley
EMERG; J Plunkett, H Casey
OSBORNE
B: X. Atkins, L. Hernan, K. Bull
HB: J. McDonnell, K. Schmetzer, H. Clark
C: M McLeod , S. Gleeson, M. Armstrong
HF: H. O'Connell, R. Watson, O. McAlister
F: A. Mannes, R.Collins, H. Gleeson
R: S. Hunter, A. Smith, M. Rava
I: D.Palmer, R. Hunter, S.Heffernan, M.Tullberg
Emer: G. Carn
THIRDS
BROCK-BURRUM
B: J Lindner, R Kilo, E Mathews
HB: R Harrap, N Hay M Lee
C: D Korzeniowski C Singe M Tallent
HF: D Fenner, D Dunstan , K Griparis
F: D Britton,, J Quirk ,T Killerlea
R: N Lee, W Clohesy, I Norman,
Int H Maddock, O Donovan, J Shirley R Frazer
HENTY
B: A. Frohling J. Frohling T. Janetzki
HB: C. Tunks M. Lieschke K. Skeers
C: C. Montgomery T. Scheetz H. Doig
HF: W. Boyle M. Maclean A. White
F: A. Scholz T. Brailey D. Knobel
R: J. Tunks J. Klemke Z. Klemke
INT: J. Knobel O. Read A. Knobel B. Cunningham
