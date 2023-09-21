The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Final makeup of the grand final teams still uncertain after selection

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
September 21 2023 - 9:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's George Horlin-Smith is hoping to overcome a nasty facial injury to play in the grand final.
Albury's George Horlin-Smith is hoping to overcome a nasty facial injury to play in the grand final.

The final 22 for Sunday's grand final remains uncertain, at least publicly, after Yarrawonga and Albury played it safe at selection on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.