When the COVID pandemic turned life upside down, it offered Justin Williams the benefit of time.
Time for the Albury-born and raised musician to create Symphony No. 1, his largest scale composition yet.
"Even though everything around us in the world was chaotic, I filled my time and remained connected to music through composing," he said.
This symphony, a four-movement work of more than 20 minutes, was co-commissioned by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
Its world premiere will take place on Friday, September 22, in Brisbane with conductor Umberto Clerici leading the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.
A second performance follows on Saturday, September 23.
"It's been such a journey to this point, to hear it come to life is an extraordinary experience," Williams told The Border Mail ahead of the premiere.
Listening to rehearsals has been "a real lesson in notation and orchestration".
"It's amazing how clearly defined you need to be in order for that principal line to really sing," he said.
"That's one of the greatest things I've learned and something I'll constantly be working on.
"It's just an immense privilege to have a life of music."
"They were instrumental for me, they encouraged a love and curiosity in music that set me up for university," he said.
At the University of Melbourne he studied under William Hennessy ahead of a professional career of chamber and symphony performances around the world.
For the past 10 years he has played viola with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
Previous compositions have included a string quartet and piece for solo piano, so a symphony is "a really big project for me".
A constant challenge is how best to communicate an idea effectively on paper.
"So that the musicians, who are very, very time poor, can approach it in a way that they can connect with and also that is practically feasible, I guess, so that they can execute what they need to execute," he said.
"To hear one's music brought to life by such professional musicians is very fulfilling."
Williams acknowledged the importance of organisations like the Queensland and Sydney symphony orchestras supporting new music.
"It's something that has been done for centuries, so long may it continue," he said.
