A Brisbane Lions-mad fan and former Border footballer who now features in a national TV advertisement is pinning his hopes of his beloved AFL club winning through to the grand final.
Scott Villiers lived on the Border for almost 30 years, playing for Lavington thirds, Burrumbuttock and Murray Magpies, before moving to Melbourne in 2018.
The 43-year-old has become the face of an insurance company ad and is featured dressing as former flamboyant Brisbane Bears' forward Warwick Capper at a game.
"During COVID it was pretty awful to be in Melbourne and I managed to pick up off some bloke an old Warwick Capper jumper, with the No. 39 on the back, for around $60," he explained.
"I thought, first game back with the footy, I'll go to the footy dressed as Capper, so I got myself a blond wig and I sat with the cheer squad at Kardinia Park (Geelong).
"I didn't expect anybody to really notice it, but 'BT' (media commentator Brian Taylor) picked me out on the telecast and somebody took the photo (which features in the ad).
Anyone brave enough to dress as the polarising one-time golden boy of the game deserves a medal, but, as they say, blood is thicker than water.
Villiers' great grandfather - Joseph Smith - was Fitzroy's mayor in 1953.
As a child living in Melbourne, it was only natural he grew up a Fitzroy Lions' fan and nothing changed when they merged with the Brisbane Bears in 1996.
But it was tough growing up supporting a battling club.
"All the other kids were following successful clubs at the time, like North Melbourne, Carlton and others, so I had to put up with all that for quite a long time," he recalled.
But all that changed when the Lions claimed a hat-trick of titles from 2001.
Villiers even sat outside the MCG for tickets to the 2002 grand final.
"I left home at Jindera at three-quarter time in the preliminary final and thought, let's just do it, so I picked up dad and got there during the night and got the tickets around 9am," he offered.
The account manager has three children Elijah, 13, Logan, 12, and Abigail, 8.
The kids weren't sold on the Lions, with Richmond and Hawthorn among the favourites.
"When I moved to Melbourne, I thought I'll take some opportunities I wouldn't have in Albury, so I joined the cheer squad and we'd sit with them at the Melbourne games, they're a great bunch of people and were fun days, so I got them (the children) on board without really telling them who to go for," he laughed.
Former star Richard Osborne remains his favourite Fitzroy Lion, but Michael Voss also holds a soft spot after his glorious career at the Lions.
Voss, of course, is coaching Carlton in Saturday evening's preliminary final - against Villiers' beloved Lions.
"Vossy's a go-to, although if they beat us, Vossy would be dead to me," he laughed.
