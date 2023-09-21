The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Former Border footballer Scott Villiers stars in national TV ad

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
September 22 2023 - 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Villiers (centre) dressed as former Brisbane Bears' high-profile forward Warwick Capper at a game. Picture from Brisbane Lions FC
Scott Villiers (centre) dressed as former Brisbane Bears' high-profile forward Warwick Capper at a game. Picture from Brisbane Lions FC

A Brisbane Lions-mad fan and former Border footballer who now features in a national TV advertisement is pinning his hopes of his beloved AFL club winning through to the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.