The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hume League expecting record numbers at 2023 grand final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 22 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Alexander (Osborne), AB Mackinlay (Holbrook), Sam Way (Howlong) and Lou Madden (Osborne) will all be chasing premiership glory on Saturday
George Alexander (Osborne), AB Mackinlay (Holbrook), Sam Way (Howlong) and Lou Madden (Osborne) will all be chasing premiership glory on Saturday

Saturday's Hume League grand final at Walbundrie is expected to smash records.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.