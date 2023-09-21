Saturday's Hume League grand final at Walbundrie is expected to smash records.
Takings of $48,987 at the 2022 decider were the highest ever for the league and that came on a day when it had direct competition from the Tallangatta & District League grand final at Sandy Creek.
Thousands braved wet and windy weather to watch the football and netball but this year, none of those obstacles stand in the way.
The TDFL season is already complete, while the Ovens and Murray grand final takes place 24 hours later at Lavington Sports Ground.
It's forecast to be dry, with temperatures in the low 20s, giving league president Philip Bouffler cause to be optimistic of breaking the $50,000 barrier.
"We've got a good cross-section of sides across the football and netball and that's the key to having a successful day," Bouffler said.
"To have eight out of 12 clubs represented is a very good thing.
"Osborne and Holbrook are resuming their rivalry from last year which is going to be unmissable.
"Everyone last year thought Osborne was going to win but it didn't turn out that way and they would have been on the phone the day after that loss because they don't like losing.
"They would have been hurting so they're pretty steely about it this year.
"Holbrook are the incumbents, though, so it's theirs to lose.
"It's going to be an amazing spectacle in both firsts and seconds, which is a fantastic tribute to the clubs for having that depth.
"We're pretty excited about it all."
Entry to the grand final is $18 for adults and $12 for aged/disabled pensioners, with all school children admitted free of charge.
"In lieu of all the finals being up on last year, I would only expect that to go on to be a bigger grand final than last year," Bouffler said.
"It was a record grand final last year and we believe we can top that again."
Osborne leads the way with seven sides through to the grand final, including both the senior football and A-grade netball, where the Tigers are up against Howlong.
The Spiders have four shots at grand final glory, while Holbrook and Henty supporters will each have three teams to cheer for on the day.
Brock-Burrum, Lockhart, Jindera and Billabong Crows are also represented on the Hume League's biggest day of the year.
All 12 grand finals across football and netball will be live streamed in what's believed to be a first for the region.
"There will be commentary on every game which is incredible and it's bringing the Hume League to people around Australia," Bouffler said.
"We view our 11-and-under netball as just as important as our senior football.
"The parents of these kids are the ones on the committees, they're the ones doing all the extra work, timekeeping and volunteering, so we've got to be very mindful to treat our juniors and their families with respect."
