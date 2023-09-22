It's been 20 years since Corowa-Rutherglen won its last premiership.
In fact, that 35-point win over Wodonga in 2003 remains the proud club's last finals win.
Unfortunately, the Roos were forced into recess this season, due to a player shortage and their facilities being unusable after last year's flooding.
It remains one of the saddest times in the O and M's 130-year history.
Marcus Osborne missed that premiership, as he was back at Wahgunyah, and indeed he also missed the 2000 flag while working in Darwin.
But he's a passionate Roo, who will watch on at Sunday's under 18 grand final between Lavington and Wangaratta Rovers, where his son Finn will play for the latter after the Roos' withdrawl forced a host of players to find a new home.
The Roos are working passionately to return next year and The Border Mail caught up with Osborne and found playing footy has been replaced by a new and unique love.
Marcus Osborne was tough. Old school tough.
"I was pretty old fashioned, I probably wouldn't last too long in this day and age," he recalled.
"I loved dishing it out, I received a lot, but I gave a lot too."
At 180cms and 80kgs, Osborne was never a 'monster' midfielder.
But he formed part of a 'Bruise Brothers' combination with the lightweight Carl Dickins.
The pair would hurl themselves at opponents, playing as through their lives depended on it.
"I had some great battles with Danny Cohen, Leigh Cameron, Matt Pendergast, Kade Stevens and Luke Carroll, they were always good hit-outs," he suggested.
But Osborne recalls the day he was fighting out of his weight division against the league's biggest man.
"I took Ash Eames on one day and I thought I was going to die," he offered.
"I came to blows with him and he got the better of me, he was on top of me, and I remember (team-mate) Brendan Eyers jumping on his back, I reckon he saved my life that day."
But there were no hard feelings, that was footy at that time.
"In my younger days I tagged (five-time Morris medallist) Robbie Walker in one final, it was a privilege to play on Robbie," he revealed.
"But it didn't end well, (team-mate) Craig Tafft went to shirt-front Robbie and he got me over the top and broke my cheekbone in three places, that was the end of that game."
Osborne regrets missing the 2000 and 2003 flags, but he took tremendous pride in representing the O and M in his late 20s, a wonderful reward for his persistence to be the best he could.
And he certainly doesn't regret a superb career at Wahgunyah, where he's a four-time premiership player.
"I had a lot of mates at Wahgunyah, that's why I kept going back and forward, and really loved my time there with 'Mitzy' Smith, 'Spider' Rogers and Dave Coppolino," he remarked.
Osborne finished his career with the Lions, winning the best and fairest at 33.
Given his love for the contest, he then had to channel that desire into another passion.
"I'd been out of footy for about a year and I want on a camping trip with my mates and my old man, who played the guitar," he said.
"It was probably that night the penny dropped.
"Dad (Geoff) was entertaining around the campfire and it was such a good night, all signing and yahooing.
"I went home the next morning and said to my wife (Michelle), 'I think I want to play music, I want to play the guitar'," he offered.
"She went, 'yeah, alright', probably thought I was just hungover.
"Anyway that week, she brought a guitar home. I thought, 'well, I've bloody got to learn how to play it now' (laughs).
"I practiced every night for hours, I would teach myself and I got to a point where I did a few open mics, got better and more confident and started doing some gigs, it's just taken off."
So 'Music with Marcus' was born.
"I play at pubs, weddings, anywhere really," he said.
"I play classic covers from the 70s, 80s and 90s, Paul Kelly, AC-DC, The Eagles, Creedence (Clearwater Revival), there's also country music like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, Keith Urban."
So who's his go-to karaoke song?
"Dumb Things, by Paul Kelly," he replied quickly.
There's a saying in life that no good things ever happen on the drink late at night.
Well, maybe that campfire moment wasn't such a dumb thing, after all.
Osborne's videos are available at: https://instagram.com/_musicwithmarcus_?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.