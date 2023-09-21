The man, the myth, the legend.
Matt Sharp's 98th and final game in charge of Holbrook will bring the curtain down on an unforgettable era in the green and gold while offering the coach who has already etched his name into the club's history books a shot at Brooker immortality.
But whether or not Sharp becomes the first man to lead Holbrook to back-to-back premierships, his legacy is already grounded in something more solid than a win-loss record or flags on the wall.
The high regard in which Sharp is held, the way his players talk about him and the strength of feeling around the club he has led for the last six years speaks of a stronger connection.
"I can remember, like it was yesterday, turning up to the ground for the first time and looking out across it," Sharp said.
"I can tell you, six years on, if I sat in the same spot, it's 100 percent changed with the fantastic new facilities.
"But they sold it really well to me.
"They knew where they were at as a club, they knew they had a really good junior system in place and they had juniors that had already played 20-30 games of senior football and they were looking to add some maturity and some leadership on the field.
"I love a challenge, I've never been one that's gone to play for a top team, I've been part of a two to three-year plan and I think that's the way they sold it to me.
"Coaching was what I wanted to give back to football and it was just the right time to step in.
"I got a fair few phone calls so I'm assuming a lot of people came to watch an O and M game and maybe saw I was slowing down a little bit, I don't know.
"But I knew a couple of people out there through cricket connections.
"Robbie Mackinlay was my cricket coach, who's a life member and a legend of the club out there and I did my apprenticeship with Lavington and James Saker and it sort of fell the right way.
"I wanted someone in my corner, who had my back, and I knew Robbie would do that for me."
Holbrook reached the semi-finals in Sharp's first two seasons and when football emerged from the COVID pandemic, they were right in the premiership window.
Having gone all the way last year, the Brookers have another shot at Osborne in the big dance with Sharp having prepared meticulously as he always does.
"Matt's given absolutely everything," wife Kayla said.
"His preparation starts on Monday night, he's outside looking at his board or he's watching games - the weekend's game, the opposition's game or we're watching the AFL shows on Fox.
"I've had a few conversations with people recently about what maybe some more time might mean and it's not Saturday, it's not just Tuesday-Thursday, and I think that's why he's been so successful.
"It's because he really does give it absolutely everything."
But moving magnets on the board has only been the tip of the iceberg.
"Six years has gone so quick - and it's taught me a lot," Sharp said.
"I still think coaching is around 90 percent people, how you communicate and get the best out of an individual.
"I think I had that strength with people already but the apprenticeship I did gave me a bit of an insight.
"It didn't prepare me for some of the curveballs that got thrown my way though!"
So much has changed during Sharp's time at the helm, not least his game day routine.
The birth of daughter Harper, 17 months ago, has had a lot to do with that.
"My week revolves around football and planning," he said.
"I used to just drive out to footy in my Triton ute with my footy bag and my butcher paper for game day but it's really hit me recently; the best part of my week now is putting Harper into the back seat and Kayla getting in the front seat alongside me.
"That's put it all into a new perspective about how life is and football and where it all sits.
"The best part of Saturday is definitely driving out with my family to the Holbrook football club."
Kayla has thrown herself into the Brookers way from day one.
"My dad's a rugby head so the whole world of AFL was new to me," she said.
"We started in Canberra, where we met, and Matt kept trying to tell me how different sport was here.
"I was blown away when we went to Lavington and although I'm not a netballer, I decided to have a crack at a few games when I went to Holbrook.
"I'm still not a netballer but the club community was really brought to light once I started playing.
"It's our whole world now and we love it.
"Harper and I get out there on a Saturday and I think more people say 'hello' to Harper than either of us!
"It's a real community and it'll be a bit emotional, really.
"I know we're not leaving but it's the end of a chapter."
Behind every great man, they say, is a great woman, and without Kayla's prompting, the 'Sharpy' years would never have happened.
"She's been massive and nothing but supportive," Sharp said.
"She tries to understand and that's the best part about it.
"She's always open to me trying things and she's probably been my No.1 supporter who really got me out of my comfort zone.
"I could have been just Matt the footballer who could or should have tried it but Kayla's the reason I did try.
"The inner me, that was maybe there, she got it out of me.
"I couldn't put myself in her shoes sometimes because footy takes control, things I've got to do with recruiting or talking to a player on the phone but whatever it is, she's always been accepting of that role."
Whether this grand final brings agony or ecstasy, they'll face it they always have done - together.
"I've seen Matt walk in after a difficult phone call or a tough week and I see the emotional toll but I also see the real positives and the smile on his face," Kayla said.
"I think he floated around all day Sunday (after the preliminary final), he was on top of the world, so we get to see both."
So why step aside now?
"It's time for the boys to hear a new voice," Sharp said.
"Coaching is not easy, you can't be the same person for two years in a row, you have to keep challenging yourself and the group.
"I watch a lot of footy shows and that's how I learn different ways to motivate people or change my KPI's or structures.
"I even like watching what they're doing in the back of interviews for the news, little basic drills.
"I think I just need a little bit of a break.
"I've got some really good contacts and really good past coaches that I feel like I can shoot down in the pre-season or next year and sit in the box or something like that to take my coaching to the next level.
"I've got some ambitions on that.
"I'm all about learning and I would have loved to stay on with Holbrook but I hope, at the end of the day, I can shake the president's hand, everyone on the committee and all of the supporters and be super grateful for the partnerships we've had.
"It's been such an enjoyable ride and I can't say one negative thing about anyone."
However, Sharp's resignation won't mean the end of his time at Holbrook, where he's set to play on in 2024.
"I think I've always been one of the boys and I think that's what makes me a different sort of coach to the next person," he said.
"I can get the balance of having that relationship away from footy but I'm also very strong on what I want from the individual on game day and what I expect at training.
"My coaching is basically what I've learned over my career and I think I've been able to reflect on what I could have done better and what my coaches in my career were actually trying to tell me.
"I've tried to be honest that way and I think that's helped me get that balance right of being one of the boys but also being a coach as well.
"As a player, I really want to get the best out of myself this weekend.
"Sometimes the age stick doesn't give you a warning, it taps you on the shoulder, so I don't know.
"I'll weigh that up but definitely coaching is a real passion, it gives me structure and routine that I really appreciate and it holds me in good stead.
"I've definitely got ambitions to coach again and what I hear is you're a long time retired so I'll try to keep playing for as long as I can."
