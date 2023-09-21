The Border Mailsport
Jason Raine and Ashley Broughton to umpire senior O and M grand final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
September 22 2023 - 9:43am
Jason Raine (foreground) will umpire his eighth senior O and M grand final on Sunday.
Sunday's Ovens and Murray Football League grand final umpires will boast more than 600 games experience.

