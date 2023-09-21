Sunday's Ovens and Murray Football League grand final umpires will boast more than 600 games experience.
Jason Raine will officiate his eighth senior O and M decider, while fellow field umpire Ashley Broughton will control his sixth.
"I'm excited to once again have the opportunity to be in a grand final umpire and it feels as though the hard work has finally paid off," Broughton said.
Raine claimed the Umpire of the Year award and is AFL North East Border's umpire coach.
"I've got full faith in all umpires who have been appointed to grand finals this year, it goes to show their dedication and commitment to the game of Australian Football," he praised.
The pair will be joined by grand final debutant Callum Logan.
Yarrawonga will face Albury in the senior grand final at Lavington Sportsground.
Meanwhile, a veteran umpire will officiate his last game in the senior Hume League grand final between Osborne and Holbrook at Walbundrie Sportsground on Saturday.
Glenn Peachey started in 1994.
"When I started umpiring there was only one field umpire and now there's three," he recalled.
"I've met some great people along the way and been pretty lucky really."
He's been a key figure and mentor to umpires, receiving the prestigious award for 'Outstanding Service to Umpiring' in 2018.
Peachey has umpired 685 games, including the 2008 and 2010 O and M senior grand finals.
AFL House's umpiring programs facilitator Maison Ring thanked Peachey for his wonderful service to community umpiring in the North East Region.
