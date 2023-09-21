Emergency crews called to another crash at dangerous Lavington intersection

Emergency crews have attended another crash at a dangerous Lavington intersection.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the intersection of Urana Road and Sanders Road, near Coles, about 7am on Friday.
Two cars collided at the intersection during the September 22 incident.
Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.
Nobody was transported to hospital.
At least one of the vehicles, a white Ford, was badly damaged in the crash.
The other vehicle appears to have been towed.
