Vehicle gutted by fire near old Bonegilla railway station, police investigating

Police are investigating a suspicious car fire on the Bonegilla rail trail.
Firefighters were called to the incident about 2am on Thursday morning, September 21.
The silver Subaru Liberty sedan was gutted by flames near the old Bonegilla railway station.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said the fire was being treated as suspicious.
"We're appealing for anyone who may have seen any vehicles in the area along the rail trail, or anyone with knowledge of the fire, to contact me," he said.
Call (02) 6049 2700 or 1800 333 000.
