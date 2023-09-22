A ruse where close to $20,000 was paid out for shipping containers never delivered resulted in the money landing in a North Albury supermarket worker's account.
One of the victims, a primary school in Melbourne, transferred two payments of $5000 each to the account, while another made payments of $7150 and $1320.
The containers though were never delivered, Albury Local Court has heard, and the victims initially left out of pocket.
The money, totalling $18,470, ended up in the Westpac account of Tabatha Marie McMahon, 44, who police said worked part-time at Woolworths in Lavington.
But while the nature of the fraud committed by others was outlined, what wasn't was how McMahon became involved.
"It's not clear how the victims were made aware of your client's bank account," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said to defence lawyer Dane Keenes.
Earlier, Mr Keenes told the court that he would be making a section 14 application under the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act 2020.
If successful, McMahon would be diverted from the courts - without a conviction or ultimately a finding of guilt - to allow for the preparation of a mental health treatment or support plan.
For that process to get under way, Mr Keenes entered guilty pleas on McMahon's behalf to two charges of recklessly deal with the proceeds of crime.
Police told the court the victims were Grayling Primary School in the outer south-eastern Melbourne suburb of Clyde North and a man, 54, from Queensland.
Around November 6, 2022, the school's operations manager ordered two shipping containers for a total cost of $10,000 from the business ACT Containers Pty Ltd.
The two $5000 transfers, to McMahon's account, were made on November 24 and 30, with an agreed delivery date of December 7 "which did not occur and all contact ceased".
The second victim agreed, on November 24, to buy one shipping container from the same business for $8470, making payments that day and two days later.
Again, the money was transferred to McMahon's bank account.
The agreed delivery date was December 2, but also did not happen.
The matters were reported to police in NSW and Victoria.
Police spoke to the shipping container company, which confirmed it was not in any way involved.
Investigators then obtained bank account records in McMahon's name.
These showed that the money was transferred out of the account the same day, for the same amount, to McMahon's Binance cryptocurrency account, then into a third party's account.
McMahon attended Albury police station on August 30, when she was cautioned and placed under arrest.
During an interview she made admissions to knowing the money went into her account, as well as the following two transactions.
The section 14 application will be heard on November 1.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.