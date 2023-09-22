The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury woman knew about suspect money, mental health hearing the next step

By Albury Court
September 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A ruse where close to $20,000 was paid out for shipping containers never delivered resulted in the money landing in a North Albury supermarket worker's account.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.