For and against advocates for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament are ramping up their campaigns across the Border over the next week.
On Saturday, September 23, an "If you don't know ... find out" themed picnic will kick off at Noreuil Park foreshore at 11am.
While many attending the "family-friendly" event will be wearing their "yes" T-shirts, Albury-Wodonga for Yes campaigner Olivia Brozecki, who is co-organiser of the picnic, said the event was more about listening to people's concerns, and discussing the facts.
"Listening is really what the Voice is about," Mrs Brozecki said.
On Monday night, September 25, former prime minister Tony Abbott will lead the "no" charge at Wodonga's The Cube, while at Corowa on September 30, a Yes23 group will stage its "Corowa Walk for Yes" event.
Mr Abbott will speak at the same venue where Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney spruiked the Indigenous Voice to Parliament on July 25, and "no" campaigner Warren Mundine spoke on July 30.
Mrs Brozecki said while the Noreuil Park picnic would have its share of supporters for the Voice, it wasn't being staged to push a political message.
"This is not a protest, it is a safe and friendly event, bring the kids, bring the dogs and if you have any questions come and ask us," Mrs Brozecki said.
"We've been having hundreds of respectful conversations with locals over the past few months from all political persuasions.
"People are just wanting to know the truth, you know, and how to find that truth-based information."
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who is supporting Monday night's speech from Mr Abbott, said on Friday seats for the free event had nearly all been booked.
Mr Abbott is visiting the Border as part of a wider tour of Victoria in the coming week. The Cube event on Monday starts at 6pm and will go for just over an hour, including a chance for questions from the floor.
Mr Abbott, who has been a staunch critic of the Indigenous Voice, said a better deal for Indigenous people should be a key part of our national project.
"But the challenge is to find a way of doing this that doesn't divide Australians by race and end up making an unsatisfactory situation worse," Mr Abbott said.
"Voting no to this divisive voice should mean a reset to the Indigenous separatism that has bedevilled us these past five decades and allow all Australians to go forward again as one united people."
Organiser for the walk at Corowa on September 30, Aaron Nicholls, whose involvement with the event is independent from his role as a councillor with Federation Council, said he was desperate to let people know there were "yes" supporters out there.
The event starts at the corner of Foord and Victoria streets, Wahgunyah, at 9.15am.
Mr Nicholls, whose "yes" poster on the window at his Corowa business was spray painted with obscene graffiti in August, said he believed many people in the region secretly supported the Voice but were "afraid to broadcast their conviction" after seeing the behaviour of some opponents.
"So many people are decent and fair and quite reasonable, but some fear the backlash and the vitriol that they might face from the fierce opponents to the Voice," Mr Nicholls said.
"We want people to see that there is support for the Voice in the regions, that it's not just them who feel this way.
"We're really starting at ground zero out here, we had five people turn up to the Walk for Yes in Lowesdale last week but it's not about the numbers, it's about sending a strong message and showing people that there is actually a 'yes' vote here and that it won't be drowned out."
