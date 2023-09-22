Dan Madden admits there will be more than a few butterflies when he walks out to the middle for the first bounce of Saturday's grand final.
The 21-year-old has played more than 200 club games for Osborne but the clash with Holbrook at Walbundrie will be the biggest match of his career.
Madden has stepped up to be the Tigers' No.1 ruckman in his first full year of senior football and now gets the chance to prove himself on the big stage.
"I'm pretty keen for it," Madden said.
"There's a lot of hype around it from last year, losing that one and then making it through to another one, a chance for a bit of redemption.
"It's been a pretty big driving factor for the boys.
"We've come out this year a lot hungrier, with more positive energy, even just the last couple of weeks at training.
"I'm buzzing for it, a bit nervous being the first one but hopefully all the nerves settle after that first bounce and I can work my way into the game."
Madden has only recently come back into the side dislocating his knee cap and missing seven games. Having been predominantly a reserves player for the previous five years, it was a significant setback after starting 2023 by playing nine of the first 10 games in seniors.
"It's the first year I've put in a proper pre-season," he said.
"When I got injured, the physio said I probably wouldn't play again this year but Joel (Mackie, coach) pulled my head in and got me back fit.
"Joel rang me and we had a proper discussion.
"He wants the best for the club and everyone that's playing there so he pushed me to get back.
"I played the last round against CDHBU and then I played the first final and got through that alright."
Madden has represented Osborne in grand finals for the fourths, thirds and seconds and has relished the step up this year.
"It's real good," he said.
"The pace is a lot quicker, the skills, everything, as you'd expect.
"It's grown my footy a lot compared to last year.
"Osborne has been a big part of my life, to spend all that time there, around everyone.
"I've got nothing to compare it to, I suppose, but it's like one big family."
