Ask any Wodonga Raiders netballer how they're feeling this week and you'll get a mixture of nerves, excitement and huge pride to be taking the court in four of Sunday's five Ovens and Murray grand finals.
But to truly appreciate what is happening at Birallee Park, you have to go back a little further than the class of 2023.
Just crunch the numbers for a start.
Of the 90 grand finals played across all grades since netball became part of the O&M in 1993, the club has appeared in just eight - and five of those have been junior sides in the last decade.
Raiders have played only two grand finals in C-grade, one in B-grade and they have never experienced the final match of an A-grade season - until now.
So it's easy to see why last weekend's extraordinary preliminary final sparked as much emotion off the court as it did on it.
All four Raiders teams who started the day finished it in the grand final, three of them scrapping in extra time to write the sort of script which would have seemed too fanciful before the first umpire's whistle blew that morning.
"Sunday was the biggest day this club has ever had," Sally Twycross said.
"It was emotional from the first game. I remember saying after the first game 'I don't think I can do another one of those' because it went to extra time and then we had two more that went the distance.
"We've never had an A-grade team in a grand final, ever. We've had other grades in grand finals but we're the only club in the league that's never won a premiership.
"What it means, to get four teams in the grand final, is phenomenal and hopefully Sunday will bring us a bit of joy."
Since first coming to Raiders in 1994, Twycross has played, coached and served on the committee, staying involved as a parent and supporter.
"I don't know if you can put into words the amount of work that has gone in," she said.
"We've built it from scratch with people such as Vel Hedley, who started our club. Vel, Sue Truin and Leonie Mooney are the three that have done the groundwork.
"We've all been here coaching and playing but the work that's gone on behind, I just don't think words can do justice to what has gone on.
"When I reflect back to when we played, they're so much more professional now, so much fitter - it's come such a long way.
"We used to train on a Thursday night and then go to the pub - and dance until 3 o'clock in the morning.
"We started out as strangers, we came because of our boyfriends, and on paper, we weren't anything extraordinary - but we became great friends.
"These girls now have got friendships but they've also got some real talent - and they don't go out dancing!"
Even before the first goal was shot last weekend, the scene at Birallee Park underlined how far Wodonga Raiders' netball department has come.
"We only started with three teams on an asphalt court," fellow life member and Team of the Decade member Karly Way said.
"We had no showers or toilets over here, we didn't even have a shelter at the time, so all of this has evolved.
"We went away for probably eight years and that was mainly because we had four little kids who needed to play in a junior competition but we've come back because the kids wanted to play here as well - and this is our club."
Lisa Bradshaw, who first trialled for the club as a Year 8 student back in 1997, went on to win a league best-and-fairest in the C-grade. Now in her second spell with Raiders, she has coached B-grade for the last three years and was put through the mill by her side in a heart-stopping denouement to Sunday's thriller.
"I'm still exhausted!" Bradshaw said.
"We were the last game of the day and the girls have given their all all year so I knew they would go out and do that.
"Things weren't rolling our way, we were nine or 10 goals down at three-quarter-time but we knew the girls would fight, they always do. We made a few changes and after those first three turnovers, I thought 'oh my goodness, we are a shot here' and credit to them, they just gave it everything.
"Our whole sideline was insane and I feel like that helped us get over the line too.
"That meant the absolute world to me, I couldn't put it into words.
"I was shaking for the next hour and that'll be something I remember forever."
Bradshaw spent 12 years away from the club but when her daughter Bella decided to trial for the 16/U grade, she returned home.
"We had lost my Mum that year so it was really nice to come back," Bradshaw said.
"Mum was the No.1 Raiders supporter so we came back to do her proud.
"We've been building every year since I've been back; I've noticed that clear progression every year.
"Of course, things evolve and change but the culture here is amazing.
"I'm not surprised where we have got to and what we've achieved this year because of the hard work and dedication from everyone involved.
"That's led from the front by Leonie but Jodie House's commitment to training, keeping up-to-date with everything that's new and relevant in Australian netball, being led by her and how innovative she has been is what's helped us get to where we are."
House has already made history by leading Raiders into their first A-grade grand final but there was a 'Sliding Doors' moment in her story too.
"I clearly remember our meeting at the pub about whether we should appoint Jodie as our A-grade coach," Twycross said.
"She had coached previously, and we had decided that we would, we were driving home and Jodie had been advised.
"Then I remember getting a phone call from Jodie and she said 'do you really think I'm the right person?' I'll never forget it.
"The work she has done since then with COVID in there as well, to develop these girls, a lot of whom have come through our juniors... it cannot be overstated.
"Jodie just kept believing.
"There were times when people doubted that and questioned why we continued to go down that path and Jodie talks about that herself, but she continued to believe that these girls would get to this point and now we've got four teams in the grand final."
Like her compatriots, Haley O'Neill's Raiders career sandwiches time away from the club - at Chiltern in her case - but first impressions were everything.
"I went to school with Lisa and Jo Withers," she said.
"They came here in '97 and then a few of us older girls thought we might have a go as well.
"In those days, they just called your name out in front of everyone if you got in, there wasn't an email. You just sat there and prayed to God that your name got called - and you wanted to bury your head in a hole if you didn't.
"Luckily enough my name got called out and that's where my journey began."
O'Neill pulled the Raiders dress on again in 2007 and hasn't looked back.
"I can't describe how I feel about the club," she said. "It's a part of my life and my family.
"I've got kids that have played here, I've got one playing here now, the atmosphere is phenomenal, the people around the club, you just can't go past it, it's a family club.
"People want to be here because of the friendships and the way we present.
"We've really got our name out there but it's not always just about who's here and where you are on the ladder, it's about wanting to be around those good people."
While those around her have left and returned, Leonie Mooney has been a constant presence at Raiders since arriving from South Australia and being talked into playing for the club.
"It was completely different to what I was used to," Mooney recalled.
"Jodie was coaching and clearly liked a bit of fitness. It nearly killed me on the first session but another girl asked me 'are you coming back next week?' and I said 'I might' and I haven't left since.
"I've played here, coached, been on the committee and evolved to president, which is now a netball operations role and doing all the off-court stuff."
Mooney's pride in her club, and what the class of 2023 are doing, is enormous.
"It's so surreal because we've always felt like we're nearly there," she said.
"Each year, you think 'I can't walk away because what if we're successful and I miss out?'
"I don't even think this year we had that expectation of having four teams in... we wanted to make finals, that was our goal, and as we progressed we thought 'we're doing alright' but still with no expectation that this week we'd be in a grand final.
"To get to the end of Sunday, we were going 'what just happened, we're in four grand finals' and it's still sinking in.
"I'm not sure what to do in a grand final week with four teams in.
"We've been lucky enough to have the 17s in the last few years and probably since its inception, we haven't missed too many years but to have everyone else come along for the ride is just amazing."
So have this season's exploits changed external perceptions of Wodonga Raiders?
"I don't know if they're taking us seriously yet," Mooney said.
"They probably think there's an element of luck involved but certainly from people that have known us, we're getting lots of messages of support and congratulations, saying 'you guys deserve it, you've worked hard.'
There's some other clubs that have said you've done really well this year and there has been that level of expectation."
Raiders face Wodonga in both the 15/U and 17/U grand finals before taking on Lavington in A-grade and Yarrawonga in B-grade.
"If you look at our sides, we've got the same remaining girls that we've had for the last few years so we haven't really brought anyone in, we haven't gone and chased players," O'Neill said.
"These girls are 16, 17, some are only 15," Twycross added.
"We're a bit older but the connection between that age group and us, we can feel it - and I think they do too.
"It helps that we've all got daughters who play but even the kids who aren't related, you can just really feel that connection between us oldies and the young ones."
It's a connection which comes from the top.
"I love the club and there's more than just the netball," Mooney said.
"The life members of the club that we pass on the way back to the clubrooms, they ask, every week, 'how did you go?' so getting these girls back was really important for me because they bring the heart.
"When you're trying to build the culture, which gets bandied around a lot, this is the heart.
"These girls have got the skill and if we can marry it all up, suddenly we've got a group of people that can be successful.
"To win like they did on Sunday; that's passion for your club and love for each other."
