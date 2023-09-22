The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Wodonga Raiders life members reflect on the club's rise to four-time netball grand finalists

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 22 2023 - 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders life members Leonie Mooney, Karly Way, Haley O'Neill, Sally Twycross, Lisa Bradshaw and, inset, Sue Truin and Jodie House.
Wodonga Raiders life members Leonie Mooney, Karly Way, Haley O'Neill, Sally Twycross, Lisa Bradshaw and, inset, Sue Truin and Jodie House.

Ask any Wodonga Raiders netballer how they're feeling this week and you'll get a mixture of nerves, excitement and huge pride to be taking the court in four of Sunday's five Ovens and Murray grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.