The Lavis family will be cheering on not just one, but two of their beloved clubs in grand finals this weekend.
Howlong netball president Amanda Lavis will be hoping the Spiders can break their 50 year A-grade premiership drought at Walbundrie on Saturday, before then throwing her support behind daughter Mia as she lines up in the under-17 and A-grade Ovens and Murray deciders with Wodonga Raiders.
"I'm hoping we're going to be having a really good weekend," Amanda said.
"It would just be amazing for both clubs."
Amanda was on court for the Spiders last time they were in an A-grade grand final in 1998, in what was a heartbreaking one goal loss to Lockhart.
"That was 25 years ago, but you never forget," she said.
The club's one and only A-grade premiership was prior to that in 1973.
"It would just mean everything to the club, it's so exciting," she said.
"Em Pargeter has done a fantastic job with the girls and they just have so much respect and care for each other."
Both Amanda's daughters, Mia and Evie, started their early netball days in the Spiders' net set go program.
Now Mia is making a name for herself in the Ovens and Murray League, having been crowned the under-17s best and fairest player this season.
It would top off what has been an incredible year for the 17-year-old, who helped Australia to a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Carribean last month.
"We were laughing because the gold medal she won overseas is pretty much the only thing she's ever won," Amanda said.
"She loves her Raiders' teammates and just wants to put the premiership medal around her neck with them."
But the talented goaler could potentially have two premiership medals after the weekend.
Mia admits it's been an incredible month for the club, with the A-grade side coming from fourth position to now line-up in the grand final against Lavington.
"I don't think we really expected it at the start of the year, and I think it's just all come together for finals," she said.
It will be a 2022 grand final rematch in the under-17s, with Raiders facing reigning premiers Wodonga.
"We've been chasing a club premiership for a couple of years and hopefully we can finally get the job done on Sunday," Mia said.
"It would literally mean the world of all of us girls.
"To actually get the win in our last junior game would be amazing."
Mia will also be cheering on the Spiders on Saturday.
"Howlong was my junior club and mum says it always be home, and it is," she said.
Amanda thanked both clubs for the support they've shown her family.
"Howlong's been right behind Mia with everything she's been doing and Shaylah and Jodie (House) have put a huge amount of work into the girls, and they've both been amazing with Mia," she said.
