RWW Giants coach DANIEL ATHANITIS caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into Saturday's grand final between Osborne and Holbrook.
BRENT GODDE: There is a sense of deja vu with Osborne and Holbrook playing in the grand final for a second year in a row. Who do you see starting favourites on the weekend?
DANIEL ATHANITIS: Yes it is a bit like that but when you have a powerhouse like Osborne which is well led from an administration level with 'Spud' Webster at the helm and add in the development that has gone into the club from past coaches, I'm not surprised to see the Tigers back in the grand final. Holbrook is in a similar position where it has built a list over the past three years to win now which is proving evident. It's hard to go past Osborne as favourite they will have had the benefit of a week's rest, have got their A-graders back and look a deserved favourtie.
BG: The Brookers caused one of the biggest boilovers in recent Hume league history after beating the previously undefeated Osborne last year. But do you get the feeling that it's almost Mission Impossible to do it again on Saturday?
DA: No side is unbeatable and the Brookers proved that last year and is why they are the reigning premiers. I believe the Brookers will get Gestier back who is a real focal point for them, Jones to add some midfied depth and Oates returns as well who we rate very highly to play key back and help support in the aerial contests which will be needed against a forward line that could be like Land of the Giants with Parr, Alexander and Armstrong.
BG: What were your thoughts on Holbrook's performance last weekend in the preliminary final. Should Tigers coach Joel Mackie be worried?
DA: It's difficult to speak for Joel but from my point of view Holbrook's performance last week proved they are not only a very talented football team but have a hard edge to them as well. For them to lose Rampal early who was doing a terrific job on Clay Thomas then to lose Hamilton who was playing forward/ruck and proving a real threat was a massive blow. Add in the heat, they fought it out and were too good. If I was Mackie, I would be expecting it to go the distance and the full 100 minutes.
BG: The Brookers were missing some key players in Luke Gestier, Josh Jones, Michael Oates and Hamish Mackinlay? Do you think the quartet will all play?
DA: Not knowing any of the boys personally, I'm only going on what you hear and read. Gestier and Jones will definitely return which is huge for them. Oates off a hamstring and Mackinlay with stress fractures, there has to be some doubt because you can't afford to lose a soldier early.
BG: Which of the quartet shapes as the most crucial inclusion and why?
DA: This may seem a bit left field but Oates for me if he plays. Good key backs are hard to find and with Osborne potentially having the three tall forwards his height and ability to help in the air will be crucial.
BG: Spearhead Luke Gestier is the Brookers main avenue to goal but started in defence in the second semi-final to help combat Tiger talls George Alexander and Jamie Parr. Is that a bit like robbing Peter to pay Paul?
DA: Potentially. Gestier is among the premier forwards in the Hume League. But I could see what Sharpy was trying to do in the second semi-final as they were struggling for height down back. But early goals and scoreboard pressure is vital for Holbrook and when Gestier starts marking the ball and kicking goals he will be very hard to stop and his teammates seem to feed off that.
BG: Were you surprised to see Jamie Parr play in the second semi-final considering it was only his second senior match in two years?
DA: I was surprised but not shocked he played well. Jamie is a gun and has been a very good player for a long time so you don't lose your ability overnight. The Azzi medallist keeps himself fit and has still been involved with the club as playing coach of the reserves, so it wasn't as if he was out of football altogether. Parr provided the sugar hit they needed up forward as they were missing the key talls for the majority of the second half of the season. With the weather being the way it is he will be a real threat again in the grand final and command the respect of one of the Brookers' best defenders.
BG: Could Alexander be underdone considering he only returned from a extended stint on the sidelines with a fractured leg in the second semi-final?
DA: From what I'm hearing, Alexander has been training for quite a while and with Osborne being in the position they were in, they could manage him back and get the work into him. Having only watched Alexander play a few times, he is a high impact player so he won't need the endurance, his speed is his weapon and after watching the tape, I can assure you he hasn't lost any of that.
BG: Who do you see as the best starting match-ups for Alexander and Parr?
DA: I would think Oates to Parr Brock Knights to Alexander.
BG: Both sides have two young ruckmen in Dan Madden and Jayden Hucker. Which of the duo impressed you the most during the season?
DA: Both boys have done a great job. Contrasting styles of ruckman, Madden is a physical bash and crash ruck who follows up his work very well. Hucker is more slightly built and likes to jump over the opposition. Hard to split them and it should just be one of several intriguing match-ups.
BG: The Brookers have only kicked 16 goals in two finals in dry conditions. Is that a concern?
DA: Last weekend wasn't a concern for the Brookers as they kicked a winning score. The week before against Osborne they tried something and it didn't quite work with Gestier and by the time they made the change it was too late. They will structure up more like you will see a Holbrook traditionally and the scoring will come.
BG: Young forward Ben Parker is one Brooker the Tigers can't afford to let off the leash and was impressive in the preliminary final with five goals?
DA: Parker was dominant wasn't he? He is very strong overhead, worked into space well which you have to do at Walbundrie and kicked the goals that he needed to. Osborne will certainly have to put some work into a suitable match-up which they can't afford to get wrong.
BG: Which side boasts the most midfield depth?
DA: They are hard to split in that regard with both sides blessed with six or seven players that can rotate through the middle.
BG: It's no secret that Raven Jolliffe is the Brookers trump card. Where does he have to spend most of his time to have the biggest impact?
DA: I thought he turned the game when he went forward last weekend. Jolliffe is a difficult match up for anyone as he is good in the air and at ground level, takes his opponent up the ground and will use his speed and endurance to lose them coming back. Holbrook likes to use him a lot which I don't blame them, so it's hard to play on a guy when the footy just keeps going to him. The best part about Jolliffe is you can put him anywhere and will get a result.
BG: Which match-up would be causing coach Joel Mackie the most headaches?
DA: Two words, Raven Jolliffe.
BG: Which match-up would be causing Matt Sharp the most headaches?
DA: I've got two for Sharpy. Matt McGrory has 23 goals from 14 games off the wing is a big result. McGrory defends really well for a winger and can push forward and score. The other is Connor Galvin, a player who has been a gun for a long time and creates the run and link up from behind the footy, is a great decision maker and clearly the leader out on the ground.
BG: Who are you tipping, by how much and why?
DA: Both sides play their brand of footy really well and in contrast to the other. The Tigers love to change the angles, switch out of defence and the ability to bring outside runners into the match from Osborne. The Brookers are big bodied, play a highly contested style who will win the footy from stoppage and get it into their tall forwards. But preparation is everything and with injuries, a tough hit out in the heat last week and playing the extra game I think Osborne will get it done. It's the Tigers for me by 11 points.
BG: Who are you tipping for best on ground honours?
DA: Matt McGrory
