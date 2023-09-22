DA: I was surprised but not shocked he played well. Jamie is a gun and has been a very good player for a long time so you don't lose your ability overnight. The Azzi medallist keeps himself fit and has still been involved with the club as playing coach of the reserves, so it wasn't as if he was out of football altogether. Parr provided the sugar hit they needed up forward as they were missing the key talls for the majority of the second half of the season. With the weather being the way it is he will be a real threat again in the grand final and command the respect of one of the Brookers' best defenders.