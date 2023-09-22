The Border Mail
Paul Elliott and Brisket win Three Sheep Trial at 2023 Henty field days

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 22 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:30pm
Paul Elliott, of Henty, and his dog Brisket after winning the Hypro Henty Three Sheep Dog Trial. Picture by Kim Woods
A new Henty resident made the Three Sheep Trial his own at the Henty Machinery Field Days, taking out the tough event against the cream of the nation's best trialers.

