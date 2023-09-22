A new Henty resident made the Three Sheep Trial his own at the Henty Machinery Field Days, taking out the tough event against the cream of the nation's best trialers.
Paul Elliott and his Border Collie Elliott's Brisket scored 188 points to win the trial from John Perry, of Bredbo, and his dog Boco Raffa on 183 points under judge Ken Robinson, of Quirindi.
A retired shearing contractor, Mr Elliott moved to Henty last September from Eumungerie to help his shearing contractor son.
"We have great support for the sport here with the local butcher being unbelievably good to us and the whole community is behind us," Paul said.
Last year's winner Mick Hudson, Cobar, and MGH Rabbit, was third on 170 points, Tony Elliott, of Gundagai, and Gundagai Frosty were fourth with 161 points, and fifth was Australian representative Peter Oxley, Orange, and Rivlin Caesar.
Benalla trialler Dale Thompson and his dog Broken River Jake took out the prestigious Hypro Murray Valley Yard Dog Championships on 186 points.
Equal second was last year's winner Dean Incher, from Adaminaby, and Rafa, and Shane Maurer, of Stockinbingal, with Tom on 183 points. Shane also placed fourth with Stuart on 182 points.
Sponsored by Hypro Pet Foods, the three sheep and yard dog trial drew 268 entries and was run over the three days of the Henty Machinery Field Days on September 19-21.
Trialling for 30 years, Mr Elliott rates Henty as one of the most competitive on the circuit, with his last Henty win in 2017.
"If you win Henty, you've won a good trial. It was tough out there today, but the sheep and dog worked well.
"I have pups on the ground by him and he is a good sire. I worked four dogs altogether and got bashed all over the paddock with Brisket the only one making the finals.
"The sheep were consistent from day one to day three. It is a terrific place to trial with a good crowd."
Mr Elliott said a top dog displayed loyalty and confidence.
"Brisket is the go-to dog at home, if I'm in trouble he is the first one we let go."
In the yard dog trial, Barry Parker, of Nangus, and Jess won the novice class on 180 points, while Ben Coster, of Reids Flat, and Rip won the improver on 183 points.
Matt Whitley, of Wagga, and Giles Creek Sam won the maiden on 188 points.
Dale Thompson, of Broken River Kelpies, at Benalla, competed alongside his wife Carolyn and their team in the Murray Valley Yard Dog Championships.
Carolyn placed equal third in the maiden final with Karana Jed on 177 points and fifth in the novice.
"We have been on the road for the week at a couple of trials at Eugowra and Molong, winning both opens - this is the trifecta for him and the third time I've won at Henty," Mr Thompson said.
"It is always a good trial at Henty and it is super competitive."
Mr Thompson said determination and temperament gave Jake the edge in the competition.
"He loves his work and has been very consistent from four years old onwards, giving 100 per cent.
"He is used every day on the farm on sheep and cattle - sheep are his forte, but he stands his ground with the cows."
For the yard dog trials, the open judge was Andrew King, of Tumut, Dean Incher judged the novice, Olly Hanson, of Forbes, the improver and Peter Darmody, of Beckom, the maiden.
