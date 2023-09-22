A rough sleeper has been punched and kicked by up to five people during an attack on Wodonga's main street.
The 55-year-old man was targeted by the males about 1am on Friday, September 22.
He had been outside the High Street post office when he was set upon and attacked.
The victim did not know the attackers.
The group fled north on High Street with some of the man's possessions.
While the man wasn't seriously injured, Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Drew said it was concerning.
"The victim received minor injuries only but was shaken by the incident," he said.
"Investigators are seeking assistance from anyone who may have been in the area on High Street at the time and may have heard or seen anything, or anyone with dashcam footage.
"As part of our enquiries, we're canvassing CCTV in the area and attempting to establish witnesses."
The detective said no weapons were involved in the incident.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.