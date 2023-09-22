The Border Mail
Rough sleeper punched and kicked by five people during attack on Wodonga's High Street

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
A rough sleeper has been punched and kicked by up to five people during an attack on Wodonga's main street.

