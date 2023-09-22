By the time the Ovens and Murray League's grand final day arrives, Christine Oguche would have travelled over 6,800 kilometres back to Australia.
The Catholic College student has been on a school trip to Japan, but will be making the journey back on Friday to reunite with her Panther teammates in time for the decider.
"Originally she was scheduled to come back later, but we spoke to Christine, her family and the school and they all agreed that she could come back a couple of days early," Lavington coach Linda Charlton said.
"She would have been unavailable for the preliminary final and we knew that going into finals.
"We were so happy to have been able to go straight through.
"We were very lucky it worked out so well."
The talented goal shooter has become an integral part of the Panthers' A-grade side this season and was recently rewarded for her hard work to be crowned the league's netball Rising Star.
"She's a huge part of our team's success, we wouldn't want her to miss it, so it's great that she's available for selection," Charlton said.
This weekend will mark the Panthers' first A-grade decider since 2017 as they take on first-time grand finalists Wodonga Raiders at Lavington.
"In previous years, having the grand final at Lavi, it's like you're setting up for a party that you're not invited to," Charlton said.
"It's really exciting to actually be playing in it.
"There's a huge buzz around the club."
