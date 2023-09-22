A NORTH East Liberal Party branch wants a referendum to protect free speech and a legislative change to ensure the Australian flag takes priority when flown.
The Ovens Valley state electorate council has put motions on the matters to the Liberal Party's state council being held in Melbourne on September 23 and 24.
It wants the state council to move "that the party shall make as a pillar of the party's principles no matter how expressed that a referendum be held to alter the constitution of Australia to provide: 'That save for the protection of actions for defamation all speech shall be free absolutely in every respect'".
On the flag issue it would like the Liberal federal parliamentary party to support an amendment to the Flags Act so "when the national flag is flown anywhere in Australia when any other flag or flags are flown, no other flag shall be flown where any part thereof is above the bottom of the national flag and no other flag shall be of any greater dimension in any measure other than the national flag".
Ovens Valley branch chair Sarah Leslie said the motions were the result of discussions among about 15 Liberal members in Wangaratta and reflected a consensus, with the free speech stance echoing a broad worry.
"There was a general concern that legislation creeping in over time was constraining free speech and it is important to set some boundaries," Ms Leslie said.
In a summary supporting the flag motion, the branch stated "more and more companies and organisations are treating the flag disrespectfully, and not adhering to flag protocols that are designed to keep the dignity of this icon".
"In the rush from corporations and government bodies to virtue signal, the Australian flag is being removed and replaced with various flags that do not celebrate our national identity," the statement read.
"Clear guidance and consequences must be introduced for handling the flag."
The Benalla branch has put up motions calling on the Victorian Liberal Opposition to rescind its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 legislation and address the current energy crisis as well as abolishing payroll tax and stamp duty when it wins government.
Successful branch motions are not binding on parliamentary Liberal parties.
