For a goal shooter who is about to play in a grand final, practice makes perfect.
That's the approach Tigers' goaler Lou Madden has taken this week as she awaits the Hume League decider against Howlong.
"I'm basically down at Osborne every day," she admitted.
Osborne took home its first A-grade netball flag in 21 years after overcoming Jindera in the grand final last season and now have the opportunity to become back-to-back premiers.
The club has all four senior grades through to the last day at Walbundrie, as well as their under-11s.
"Having all four senior grades in the the grand final again is super exciting, especially after having a long time where the netball club wasn't so successful," Madden said.
"There's always the same supporters watching the netball who have been waiting around for a long time to see us succeed."
The Tigers have overcome the Spiders on both occasions they have met this season, but they know that finals are a different game.
"We know that it's going to be tough to beat Howlong," Madden said.
"We're obviously excited, but there's always a few nerves."
The A-grade grand final gets under way at 2:30pm.
