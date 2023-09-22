Most sides are beaten before they leave the changerooms against Osborne because they believe the powerhouse has an aura of invincibility about it. The Brookers are one side that don't subscribe to that theory. The biggest query is how banged up is the reigning premier, playing a third straight final? Osborne is fresh and proved in the second semi-final that it can blow a side away in half and hour of power but if the Brookers can be close at the last change, it could be deja vu from last season's decider.