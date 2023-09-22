Rival coaches are predicting Osborne to win its first flag since 2019 when the clash with Holbrook in the grand final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Only Murray Magpies coach Brett Argus and Billabong Crows' mentor John Simpson give the Brookers any hope of going back to back against the league powerhouse.
(JINDERA)
Osborne by 36 points
Warm, dry conditions, fresh legs, the burn from last year will be a motivating factor.
BOG: Joel Mackie
(BROCK-BURRUM)
Osborne by 38 points
After winning 52 of 54 matches, there is no doubt Mackie deserves a flag. The Tigers have simply been the best club over the past three years and coached through Covid. The motivation of losing the grand final last year can't be underestimated.
BOG: Duncan McMaster
(CULCAIRN)
Osborne by 25 points
The Tigers looked to have a more balanced side than the Brookers this season and the hunger to avenge last year's defeat.
BOG: Jamie Parr
(HENTY)
Osborne by 30 points
The forecast of a warm day will suit Osborne where it can showcase its superior run and spread. You get the feeling the Tigers' ball use and decision making will be clinical in a high pressure match. That will be the biggest difference as the match wears on.
BOG: Marty Bahr
(MURRAY MAGPIES)
Holbrook by three points
Most sides are beaten before they leave the changerooms against Osborne because they believe the powerhouse has an aura of invincibility about it. The Brookers are one side that don't subscribe to that theory. The biggest query is how banged up is the reigning premier, playing a third straight final? Osborne is fresh and proved in the second semi-final that it can blow a side away in half and hour of power but if the Brookers can be close at the last change, it could be deja vu from last season's decider.
BOG: Raven Jolliffe
(BILLABONG CROWS)
Holbrook by five points
The Brookers' ball use across half-back and through the middle will see them have the composure to spring an upset for the second year in a row.
BOG: Luke Gestier
(CDHBU)
Osborne by 38 points
Freshened up after another week off and with Ed O'Connell to return at least, the Tigers will be roaring to go and keen to make up for last year's grand final loss.
BOG: Dan O'Connell
(HOWLONG)
Osborne by 35 points
Osborne has had a standout season and are peaking their run to perfection, highlighted by its dominant win in the second semi-final. The biggest query will be how many injuries will the Brookers have to cover and if they have one last big game in them like the grand final upset last year.
BOG: Connor Galvin
(RWW GIANTS)
Osborne by 11 points
Preparation is everything and that's why I'm in the Tigers' camp. The Brookers have a few and injuries, a tough hit out in the heat last week and playing the extra game, so I think Osborne will get the job done.
BOG: Matt McGrory
(BORDER MAIL)
Osborne by 44 points
The Brookers are limping into the grand final in contrast to Osborne whose trademark swagger was on full display in the second semi-final with a seven goal to none opening term blitz. Fresh, fit and firing with the added bonus of Ed O'Connell returning, the Tigers should have little trouble capping one the most dominant eras in country football with a flag and farewell coach Joel Mackie in style.
BOG: Ed O'Connell
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.