They clambered all over machines big and small, while parents and grandparents sat waiting on hay bales or talked shop with sales reps.
The smiles on the children's faces said it all at the popular Hutcheon & Pearce site as they roared around on toy tractors supplied by the clever marketing team at John Deere.
The event that is the Henty Machinery Field Days really is a playground for young and old.
Generations of farmers, families and folk from near and far have walked through its gates to enjoy this farming extravaganza for 60 years.
The largest exhibition space in the history of the event combined with 55,000 visitors helped the field days showcase the latest in agricultural technology to a global audience.
From hay balers and hats to hot chilli sauces, steak sandwiches and scones to scented soaps, fashion, fencing and fire-fighting equipment, the three-day event drew a steady stream of visitors from September 19 to 21.
This year's event had a quieter feel compared to last year's "unprecedented" situation when organisers were forced to turn away visitors due to record-breaking crowds.
Henty field days' strong return in 2022 after the COVID-enforced break, saw organisers shut the entrance gates early due to huge numbers on the Thursday; the event attracting more than 60,000 visitors in total.
But this year community groups throughout the Riverina were the benefactors of the milestone event with funds raised by the not-for-profit Henty Machinery Field Days to be ploughed back into community social capital and infrastructure.
