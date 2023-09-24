YOUR SAY: Protect all mature trees, whether they're native or not

Councils are going to have to get over their archaic and purist views that exotic trees are inferior to native trees if we ever hope to achieve aspirational tree cover targets.
Habitat values aside, mature exotic trees are as valuable as any native tree when it comes to providing shade, managing stormwater, improving air quality, storing carbon or even improving our mental and physical health.
The argument that planting 2000 trees per year makes up for the removal of 18 mature pine trees is missing the point, as it would take 60 years before any plantings attain the same maturity and perform the same services - that is, if they survive a warming climate.
Mature trees provide 75 per cent more environmental benefits than smaller trees. Shade cast by large trees may cover 100 square metres compared to 3 square metres around smaller trees. Mature trees store more carbon than younger trees.
If councils are serious about mitigating climate change, then we do not have 60 years to wait. Global boiling has arrived. The first defence in our mitigation strategies must be to value and protect every mature tree, regardless of species, starting today.
Drought. Fire. Flood. Frost. And commodity prices that at times, such as now, often fall below the cost of production. These are issues that livestock producers have long had to grapple with.
To this list we can add governments banning live exports to pander to animal rights activists and calls to ban the use of 1080 baits to control foxes and wild dogs by largely urban environmentalists.
Some ecologists wish to see wild dogs established as apex predators. That's fine in national parks, but not on private land, where wild dogs and foxes can cause considerable loss of livestock. Most of the 1080 baits I put out under very stringent conditions are taken by foxes.
Not being able to use baits as part of an integrated pest management strategy would see a dramatic increase in losses, and the psychological and financial damage that would entail for most sheep graziers.
Renewed calls to ban the use of 1080 baits on animal welfare and ecological grounds at a time when livestock prices are approaching historical lows and the cost of farming inputs is increasing at a rate not seen for decades is misguided and poorly timed.
I call upon the Minister for Agriculture, Gayle Tierney, to speak up for livestock producers in northeastern Victoria and support the continuance of measures currently in place to control wild dogs and foxes.
At the recent Indigo Shire Council meeting a councillor expressed concern as to the extremely low performance scores that the council received in the 2023 community survey. In several areas, the scores were the lowest reported in the survey over the past five years.
The councillor stated that if this were a private enterprise and 50 per cent of our customers were unhappy, we would be looking for a new CEO.
This is a statement of fact clearly evidenced by the rapid departure of the CEO of our largest airline when faced with significant concern from customers and shareholders as to the way the business has been managed.
There should be no dispute, the results that were achieved in 2023 were not acceptable and the councillor provided the mayor with an opportunity to present the performance measurement system used by the council.
Unfortunately, the mayor chose to attack the councillor, interpreting her comments as a criticism of the CEO which it was not, and the mayor should provide a public apology to the councillor.
The mayor has now criticised the survey results on the basis that only 400 people were involved.
However, the survey was conducted by a company that has been contracted by the Victorian state government for the past 24 years, to carry out the survey.
The company states that participation is optional and participating councils have choices as to the content of the questionnaire and the sample size to be surveyed.
It seems that our council knows very little about the survey and is content to accept praise when it reports positive results, but criticise it when the results indicate that council is not meeting the needs of the community.
Legislation in all states is constantly being created and amended to make it applicable to the times.
With the Voice in place, the Australian government will still create legislation as it has before and, as always, it will withdraw it or amend it when necessary, just like the state does in WA.
The Voice won't change that concept.
The role of the Voice is to advise and help federal legislators to make the best decisions in the interests of Australians as well as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands people.
This should help bridge the gap.
