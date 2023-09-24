The Border Mail
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Protect all mature trees, whether they're native or not

By Letters to the Editor
September 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Wodonga Council has reaffirmed its intention to remove the pine trees along Lawrence Street next to the tennis courts. Picture by James Wiltshire
Protect mature trees, native or not

Councils are going to have to get over their archaic and purist views that exotic trees are inferior to native trees if we ever hope to achieve aspirational tree cover targets.

