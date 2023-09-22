The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Damien Hardwick the guest of honour at Albury Tigers grand final luncheon

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 22 2023 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Hardwick on stage at the SS&A Club on Friday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Damien Hardwick on stage at the SS&A Club on Friday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Damien Hardwick joined Albury's grand final build-up on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.