Damien Hardwick joined Albury's grand final build-up on Friday.
Richmond's three-time AFL premiership coach was the guest of honour at the Tigers' luncheon raising money for Boys to the Bush.
Hardwick, the new Gold Coast Suns mentor, had Albury co-coach Anthony Miles on his list at Richmond and wasn't surprised by how the 31-year-old had taken to leadership in the Ovens and Murray.
"He was a coach's dream, Milesy," Hardwick said.
"He's one of those players who got the very best out of himself.
"He was an incredibly hard worker, very diligent in what he did and you could probably see he was a coach in waiting.
"He could see the game really well and generally those players who lack a little bit in speed make up for it in smarts and that's what Anthony did.
"I can see why he's made a very good coach and hopefully they get over the line versus Stevie J's mob on the weekend."
Hardwick, before heading on stage at the SS&A Club, was asked how close Miles was to playing in the 2017 AFL Grand Final for Richmond against Adelaide.
"He was close," Hardwick said.
"There was a number of players and that's the hardest thing about being a coach.
"The fact of the matter is that is takes a village to get there and the harsh reality is the nature of our game is only 22 players get to play on any given Sunday.
"The challenge as a coach is to make sure the players realise how important they are with regard to the journey.
"The thing that doesn't quite sit right with me is the fact that only the 22 players who actually play on the day get the grand final medal if they win.
"But we realise how important every player is to pull the chain to make sure they get the desired result on that Sunday."
So what advice would Hardwick, a veteran of the big occasion, give to those who will be taking part in their first grand final at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday?
"I think back to when I coached the Tigers in 2017 and the reality is you just want to enjoy the week as much as possible," he said.
"You sit there over the course of your life and you only getting a certain opportunity to do that so you don't want to wish the week or the moment away.
"You want to soak it up for what it is because you never know when you're going to be back.
"The enjoyment factor is really important but also the understanding of the pressure environment and trying to relax your players and relax yourself.
"The more you think about the outcome, the more anxiety happens and it affects performance so as much as we can relax the players, it ends up providing good guidance."
