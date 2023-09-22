Finals fever has taken over Yarrawonga, with hundreds of footy fans lining Belmore Street to cheer on their beloved Pigeons during the grand final parade on Friday, September 22.
The Yarrawonga Pigeons are gearing up to face the Albury Tigers in the highly anticipated Ovens and Murray finale on Sunday, September 24.
This showdown marks the first time these two teams have vied for the premiership since 2014.
In that clash Albury emerged as victors, but this year Pigeon fan John Clark thinks his team can take the flag.
"I think Albury will be a tough opposition; they've got a lot of good players, but I think we can get the job done," he said.
"It's sensational that they've made it this far, but it'll be the icing on the cake if we can get up on the weekend and bring the flag home."
Yarrawonga resident and die-hard Pigeon fan of 23 years, Graham Beazley, said the team has been playing some of the best footy he's seen in years.
"Coach Steve Johnson has done wonderfully with this team," he said.
"We had the cattle there prior, but he's enhanced the cattle and now they're outstanding.
"I think he's put a lot of AFL ideas through the blokes, and they've come good to it."
Joining the boys in the parade were the Yarrawonga B and C grade netball teams, who will also be competing in their respective grand finals on Sunday.
Yarrawonga Pigeons second grader Jacob Bartlett, who joined the club this year, said it's been great to see the town get behind the club this season.
"You can see what it means for the whole town - it's great for the community," he said.
"It's been a really successful season footy-wise and even with the netball, we've got two teams in the GF, so I think Sunday will be a good day for Yarrawonga.
"I'm tipping three wins for the mighty Pigeons."
