The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorbike rider seriously injured after crashing into bus in Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after a crash involving a bus in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.