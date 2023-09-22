Motorbike rider seriously injured after crashing into bus in Wodonga

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after a crash involving a bus in Wodonga.
Emergency crews were called to Melrose Drive, near the intersection of Heckendorf Road, about 2pm on Friday.
A motorbike crashed into the side of a Dysons bus as the bus crossed from Heckendorf Road into Melrose Drive.
A witness said he had been driving with his brother when the motorbike overtook their vehicle as it travelled south.
He saw the rider crash into the side of the bus and said the injured man was distressed at the scene.
"I'm still quite shocked to be honest," he said.
"I just hope he's OK.
"It was a whirlwind.
"He overtook us.
"The bus had already come out."
The impact caused significant damage to the bus and the motorbike, with debris and items of clothing visible at the scene during the September 22 incident.
A woman, who was reportedly the rider's sister, was visibly shaken at the scene and was being comforted.
The 22-year-old rider was taken to Albury hospital with serious injuries.
The bus driver was taken to Wodonga hospital.
Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said police were investigating the crash.
"The bus was travelling from Heckendorf into Melrose," he said.
"While it's doing that, there was a motorbike coming down Melrose Drive.
"One or the other has failed to give way.
"Unfortunately a collision has occurred and the motorbike rider is in Albury hospital at the moment and the bus driver is in Wodonga hospital, just getting checked out."
The incident has led to traffic diversions while police take measurements and examine the scene.
Acting Senior Sergeant Savage urged motorists to drive to the conditions.
"Look both ways when you're entering an intersection," he said.
"Make sure you give way where required to do so.
"Police will be following up this investigation.
"Anyone that has heard or seen anything, or has dashcam footage, let Crime Stoppers know or the highway patrol at Wodonga police station."
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.