A bumbling armed robber who targeted two Border petrol stations with a fake gun dropped more than $1000 with a receipt onto the ground between the first and second incidents.
Jarrod Christian Medcraft, 26, first targeted the United Petrol Station on McKoy Street in Wodonga.
The Wodonga County Court heard he had owed a drug debt at the time of the June 12 incident in 2021.
He rode a Yamaha R3 motorbike to the site while wearing a motorbike helmet fully covered in silver duct tape, a high visibility T-shirt, a dark jacket, dark pants and black, blue and white Nike shoes.
He entered through a rear service door with a cut down imitation rifle at 4.17am.
Medcraft pointed the firearm at an employee and demanded cash before taking between $2000 and $4000.
He pointed the gun towards a male customer and fled.
The employee called 911, which transferred to the triple zero emergency line.
Medcraft then rode on the Hume Highway to the BP on Travelstop Way in Lavington, and arrived just eight minutes after the first armed robbery.
He parked underneath a security camera, walked in, and placed two mop handles on the ground to stop the automatic glass sliding doors from closing.
Medcraft dropped a bundle of notes, wrapped in a receipt from the United Petrol Station, and a roll of coins at the entry.
He committed the second armed robbery, and left the dropped cash worth $1074 behind.
A search of his girlfriend's McIntyre Court home on June 16 found silver duct tape used on his motorbike helmet.
His motorbike was found during a search of a Marshall Street home on June 21.
The dark blue bike had been sprayed green in a bid to disguise it.
Medcraft was jailed over the NSW armed robbery, released back into Victorian custody, and pleaded guilty to the Wodonga armed robbery on Friday, September 22.
The court heard the gun wasn't real, which the first robbery victim wouldn't have known.
Medcraft, who faced court on a video link, plans to return to Sydney after his eventual release.
His mum said he largely stayed out of trouble in the city, but got into trouble when he returned to the Border.
"He feels terrible to be honest," she said when asked what her son had said about his offending.
"He wasn't in the right frame of mind.
"He totally regrets everything to be honest.
"By doing this he's been taken away from his daughter, he's been taken away from his family."
His mum has organised a treatment program for when Medcraft is released.
"He's been in prison a lot," she said.
"He needs that extra support."
Medcraft will be sentenced on Wednesday, September 27.
Meanwhile police continue to investigate another armed robbery involving a gun at the Wodonga petrol station.
The armed robber left United with cash.
That offence is not connected to Medcraft.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
