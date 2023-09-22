The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury-Wodonga armed robber Jarrod Medcraft still in jail over fake gun incidents

By Wodonga Court
September 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A bumbling armed robber who targeted two Border petrol stations with a fake gun dropped more than $1000 with a receipt onto the ground between the first and second incidents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.