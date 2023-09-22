FOURTHS: Howlong 2.2 (14) def by Lockhart 7.5 (47)
Lockhart are celebrating their first premiership for more than 20 years.
The Demons proved too strong for minor premiers Howlong in Saturday's grand final, finishing strongly in front of a big crowd at Walbundrie to win by 33 points.
Leading by eight points at the final break, Lockhart ran over the top of the Spiders in the fourth quarter with Hayden Donohue booting four goals.
Cooper Higgins was named best on ground for the Demons, who last won this grade back in 2002.
"We did it," proud Lockhart coach Andrew Jones said.
"We go home tonight and we're going to have a hell of a time back in Lockhart."
"Our best player, Joey Stone, didn't play today, he put his hand up to say 'I'm at 80 percent.'
"One of the of the toughest things for a coach is to tell four 10-year-olds you can't play in the finals - so this medal is yours.
"It takes 30 kids to do this."
08.45
Welcome to Walbundrie where the sun is shining on Hume League grand final day.
We'll keep you across the action, across the grades, with plenty of reaction, photos and video to come on www.bordermail.com.au.
There have been plenty of good stories in the build-up this week, including our sit-down interview with Joel Mackie ahead of his final game for Osborne.
Ahead of the A-grade netball grand final, Georgia Smith has spoken to Osborne goal shooter Lou Madden and Howlong's Sam Way who will play a key role in the decider this afternoon.
