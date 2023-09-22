The Border Mailsport
Hume League grand final 2023 coverage from Walbundrie

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 23 2023 - 10:29am, first published 8:46am
Lockhart's players celebrate with the premiership cup.
Lockhart's players celebrate with the premiership cup.

FOURTHS: Howlong 2.2 (14) def by Lockhart 7.5 (47)

