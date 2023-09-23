Man strangled unconscious outside Dederang Hotel before head hit footpath

A pub patron who strangled a man unconscious before dropping his head onto a footpath has been told the victim could have easily been killed.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Benjamin Joseph Sharp's actions on February 26 were hard to fathom.
The 27-year-old had been attending events in Dederang after the town's picnic races were abandoned.
He was at the town's hotel and attacked the man about 12.05am.
The court heard the victim was grabbed from behind, under his arms and around his neck, in a chokehold.
At first he thought Sharp was joking around, but realised he was being strangled when he didn't let go.
The man fell unconscious and went limp, at which point Sharp dropped the man, causing his head to hit the footpath.
The victim suffered an injury to the back of his head and began bleeding, and initially refused medical treatment.
The man took himself to Albury hospital later that day due to having ongoing headaches, and wasn't released until March 1.
Doctors found he had a mild traumatic head injury.
The court heard the victim had been flirting with Sharp's mate's girlfriend.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell said his behaviour could have killed the victim.
"It's none of his business," she said.
"Women aren't property.
"They can talk to whoever they want to.
"They don't need some knight in shining armour to come along and save them."
Ms Campbell said Sharp could have gone to jail "for a decade at least" if the victim was killed.
"She can talk to whoever she wants," she said of the woman the victim was talking to.
"She can do whatever she wants.
"This man could have been killed, easily.
"It's called the coward's punch and it's well publicised."
Ms Campbell suspected there was "something else going on" with Sharp, including anger issues.
"This is more than just getting upset about a woman you know talking to a bloke you may or not know," he said.
"You've clearly got anger issues that need to be addressed.
"When you're drinking you take on a different persona."
The 27-year-old was placed on an adjourned undertaking for 12 months and was ordered to donate $1000 to a women's health centre.
