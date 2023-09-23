The Border Mail
Man strangled unconscious outside Dederang Hotel before head hit footpath

By Wodonga Court
Updated September 23 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:32am
The incident occurred outside the Dederang Hotel earlier this year. Picture supplied
A pub patron who strangled a man unconscious before dropping his head onto a footpath has been told the victim could have easily been killed.

