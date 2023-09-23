The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Another car goes up in flames in Wodonga, police investigating

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 23 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of Saturday morning's car fire in Wodonga. Picture by Tara Trewhella
The scene of Saturday morning's car fire in Wodonga. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Police are investigating another car fire in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.