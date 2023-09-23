Another car goes up in flames in Wodonga, police investigating

Police are investigating another car fire in Wodonga.
Firefighters were called to Dr James Taverney Park, off Melrose Drive near the Baptist Church, about 12.50am on Saturday.
A vehicle appeared to have been doing skids in the park during the September 23 incident before breaking down and being burnt.
The silver Subaru Liberty sedan had been broken down near the old Bonegilla railway station and was gutted by flames about 2am on Thursday.
Wodonga police are also investigating a fire that destroyed a car on Lemke Road at Gateway Lakes on Tuesday morning.
That vehicle was gutted about 7.20am.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.