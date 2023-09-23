The Border Mail
Funerals to farewell Daniel Moffitt, Kasie-Lee Parker, after Corowa crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 23 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:05pm
Tributes left at the site of the tragic crash on Redlands Road, Corowa. Picture supplied
A young couple will be farewelled at funeral services after a tragic crash at Corowa.

