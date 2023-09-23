Small Albury gatherings for those on both sides of Voice referendum

People on both sides of the Indigenous Voice referendum have held low key rallies in Albury.
Crowds from the yes and no camps gathered around Noreuil Park on Saturday morning ahead of the October 13 vote.
Those against the Voice, who are part of the Stand in the Park group, began their rally first with a march an drumming.
They travelled from Noreuil Park to QEII Square.
"Yes" advocates, who had roughly equal numbers to the "no" group, remained at the park.
Bridget Doyle said she supported the Voice as a way to recognise Indigenous culture and the country's past.
"We're stressing the point that people should make their decision based on facts and truth," she said.
"So when you're Googling or looking for information, perhaps add CheckMate or Fact Check, so you're not going down the rabbit holes of some of the untruths that are being put out by people who don't support the referendum.
"We've doorknocked thousands of doors, spoken to lots of people, we're making phone calls.
"There are lots of people who are undecided and it seems people are looking to cut through the BS, they've got their BS detectors out."
Jean-Gabriel Manguy, who migrated to Australia through Bonegilla in 1969, felt the Voice was important.
"I'm calling on all the millions of migrants to also recognise that and help us do something about this social issue," he said.
"I think (voting yes) will restore dignity as Australians.
"It's a shame we still haven't recognised our Indigenous people."
Those against the voice handed out pamphlets and had the message "It's OK to vote 'no'."
One organiser, who gave her name only as "Chick", said the group had received a positive response.
"The amount of people giving us thumbs up has been great," she said.
She claimed the referendum "is actually fraudulent" and said "no-one should be voting", but said things were "looking good" for the "no" vote.
