Osborne are celebrating their 16th Hume League premiership and the sweet taste of redemption after beating Holbrook in Saturday's grand final.
In avenging their 2022 defeat at the hands of the Brookers, Joel Mackie's side finally secured the flag their performances over the last three years have more than deserved.
Mackie, who now leaves the club as a premiership player, had led the Tigers to 53 wins from 55 games heading into the grand final rematch but was in danger of being remembered as the man who coached the best team never to win a Hume League premiership.
Mackie left Albury to take the Osborne job in late 2019 but COVID meant the competition didn't start in 2020 and didn't finish in 2021, when the Tigers sat top of the ladder with an undefeated record.
They found themselves in an identical position heading into last year's finals series but came unstuck when the Brookers produced a grand final fourth quarter for the ages to blow them away.
But having been driven on by that bitter disappointment all year, Osborne cemented themselves as the undisputed top dogs of the Hume League with a 15.16 (106) to 8.8 (56) victory at Walbundrie to send Mackie out on the ultimate high.
The Hume League's most successful club now boasts the extraordinary record of 16 senior flags in 38 years going back to the Tigers' maiden triumph in 1985.
In stark contrast to Mackie's celebrations, Holbrook coach Matt Sharp spent the whole game on the bench despite being named in the team and emerging from the rooms in full kit.
It was a sad way for Sharp to conclude his six years in charge of the Brookers.
Osborne hit the front inside two minutes through George Alexander but Holbrook responded just as Sharp would have wanted, AB Mackinlay and Luke Gestier kicking goals to give them the lead before the returning Luke Gestier rattled the post.
Armstrong, playing his first game of senior football for three months, showed no sign of rustiness as he nailed one set shot from 45m before banging a second through from even further out and on a narrower angle.
Osborne's intensity was summed up when Cooper Walsh was smashed in a tackle by Declan Galvin, who picked himself up to score with a superb set shot which bent through at the last second.
Suddenly the Tigers looked red-hot and they made it four goals on the bounce through fit-again Ed O'Connell, who finished off a fast handball chain with a silky left-footed kick.
Holbrook were struggling to withstand Osborne's forward pressure and when they coughed up the ball inside 50, there was Armstrong to punish them with a classy snap for his third.
Mackie had his jumper ripped off during a fiery altercation with Raven Jolliffe before Mackinlay and Adam Cruickshank both came to the Holbrook bench with bloodied faces
Osborne started the second quarter as they had finished the first, Alexander taking an uncontested mark from Marty Bahr's chipped kick and slotting his second to push the margin out past 30 points.
After shipping six unanswered goals, the Brookers had to stem the tide somehow and they did, pulling one back through Lachie Trethowan.
Gestier then took a good grab in front and kicked the goal but when Armstrong unloaded from 60 metres out at the other end, Connor Galvin gathered on the bounce and stretched Osborne's margin once more.
A 50m penalty gifted Gestier his third goal but Armstrong, who was giving Holbrook's back line nightmares, got in front again and never looked like missing.
Ben Parker, after a quiet start, swung a metaphorical punch back at the Tigers with a strong mark and goal which brought the Brookers back to within 17 points late in the quarter.
Holbrook had no answer to Armstrong, though, and he jogged into the half-time break with five goals against his name after shrugging off Brock Knights to mark strongly yet again.
Resuming with a 23-point lead, Osborne were next to strike through Clancy Galvin and when Mackie dropped his shoulder to lose two defenders, Armstrong gratefully accepted his handball and slotted goal number six.
The sting had gone out of the game by three-quarter-time, with Holbrook looking a beaten side and Osborne able to dictate things on their terms.
Mackie's final address as Osborne coach had the Tiger faithful roaring in approval as the players broke away from the huddle and the noise levels only increased when Alexander nailed his third goal two minutes later.
Gestier's fourth was greeted with a rather more muted celebration and a few handshakes; Holbrook knew the game, and their time as premiers, was up.
They played the majority of the second half with only one rotation, Michael Oates
Dan O'Connell was next strike for the Tigers, before Jolliffe danced through traffic and slotted a lovely goal for the Brookers.
Armstrong still wasn't finished, knocking through his seventh on a 45-degree angle to bring up the Tigers' century, before the final siren finally delivered the premiership Osborne have been chasing since the last grand final they won here in 2019.
