Buyers still shying away from winning Border homes at auction

Border home purchasers continue to shy away from buying at auction.
Negotiations over several properties in Albury and Wodonga continued after they failed to sell under the hammer on Saturday.
Albury homes on Jones Street, Stanley Street, and Pemberton Street were passed in, with talks continuing between interested parties and agents.
A Milend Street home in Wodonga passed in with a bid of $300,000.
The results of auction on Johnston Road in West Albury and Murphy Street in Wodonga were unclear.
Agent Jack Stean said a two-bedroom unit at 636 Stanley Street in central Albury passed in after a bid of $380,000.
"A lot of people are out and about," he said.
"A lot of our auctions have had numbers of 10-plus which is great to see.
"We've had huge results with private sales as well, some really good outcomes.
"Things seem to be better than two or three months ago."
Agent William Bonnici, who auctioned 4 Milend Street, said auctions would ramp up in the warmer weather.
"We're certainly seeing more people coming through," he said.
"There are going to be a number of auctions coming up.
"People need to make sure they're ready to purchase as auctions are one of the best ways to purchase."
He expects to sell 4 Milend Street in the coming days.
