Holbrook acknowledged Osborne powerhouse Hayden Armstrong was the difference in Saturday's grand final.
Armstrong kicked seven goals, two behinds and set up a handful of other majors in the 50-point win at Walbundrie Sportsground.
He also took double-figure marks as the reigning premiers simply had no player to match him.
"I reckon they beat us on the spread, were quicker to respond to the ball out of a contest and they took their opportunities going forward," Brookers' assistant coach AB Mackinlay said.
"They held us pretty well when we went forward, especially in the second quarter when we had some momentum, we weren't able to capitalise as much as we wanted to, the talls Armstrong, (Jamie) Parr and (George) Alexander probably got a hold of us, Armstrong kicked seven, that's probably the difference."
Mackinlay and Josh Jones will co-coach the Brookers next season with 2022 premiership coach Matt Sharp stepping down.
Sharp was injured in the warm-up and wasn't able to play, leaving the club with only 20 players on a warm day for football.
And he was inconsolable after the match as the emotion of the circumstances surrounding the end of his wonderful six-year tenure hit home.
"We had a really good year, a solid pre-season and some ups and downs, we've still got a lot of young kids, there's seven or eight under the age of 22, so it's really promising and hopefully we'll be back better next year, but I'm certainly proud of them, it's part of our way to never give up," Mackinlay added.
