Osborne claimed its 16th premiership, in just 38 years, with a convincing 50-point win over Holbrook on Saturday. The Tigers have had a stack of outstanding players during that extended golden period and Hayden Armstrong added his name by bolting in the Des Kennedy Medal with seven goals. Andrew Moir looks at the game's top five players.
HAYDEN ARMSTRONG (OSBORNE)
He was that dominant he had best on ground to himself by half-time with five goals. He kicked three in the first quarter to set up a 24-point break and it was like men against boys when he palmed an opponent aside at the 19-minute mark to snap a major. And when he wasn't taking powerful pack marks and drilling 45m shots, he was setting them up. At the 14-minute mark of the second term, he kicked from 55m out and it landed in Connor Galvin's arms as though it had been placed there, just 10m from goal. Armstrong was unstoppable.
DAN O'CONNELL (OSBORNE)
Classy performance from a classy player. Had a host of touches but, even more importantly, didn't waste many. Was rewarded for his workrate with a clever finish at the 10-minute mark of the final term, roving the pack and was still working just as hard in the final minutes when the game was long won.
MARTY BAHR (OSBORNE)
Osborne had so many contributors, this could have been awarded to a host of players, but Bahr was influential, particularly early. When the match was there to be won, he produced moments, albeit not spectacular, which steadied the team in defence.
LUKE GESTIER (HOLBROOK)
Kicked four of the team's eight goals and his early majors at least kept the Brookers in the game.
RAVEN JOLLIFFE (HOLBROOK)
Like all the Holbrook players, it was difficult to shine when Osborne dominated extensive periods and just edged out team-mate Luke Carman for the final vote after he kept George Alexander to three goals. Kicked the goal of the match midway through the final quarter when he toyed with the opposition, turning it inside and out to land a running shot.
