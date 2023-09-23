The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hayden Armstrong destroys Holbrook with seven goals in grand final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
September 23 2023 - 7:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne's Hayden Armstrong (left) celebrates one of his seven goals with Declan Galvin. Picture by Mark Jesser
Osborne's Hayden Armstrong (left) celebrates one of his seven goals with Declan Galvin. Picture by Mark Jesser

Osborne claimed its 16th premiership, in just 38 years, with a convincing 50-point win over Holbrook on Saturday. The Tigers have had a stack of outstanding players during that extended golden period and Hayden Armstrong added his name by bolting in the Des Kennedy Medal with seven goals. Andrew Moir looks at the game's top five players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.