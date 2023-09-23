He was that dominant he had best on ground to himself by half-time with five goals. He kicked three in the first quarter to set up a 24-point break and it was like men against boys when he palmed an opponent aside at the 19-minute mark to snap a major. And when he wasn't taking powerful pack marks and drilling 45m shots, he was setting them up. At the 14-minute mark of the second term, he kicked from 55m out and it landed in Connor Galvin's arms as though it had been placed there, just 10m from goal. Armstrong was unstoppable.