They say good things come to those who wait and Hayden Armstrong proved the point on Saturday.
Armstrong hadn't played a senior game since June because of an Achilles injury but was named in Osborne's team for the grand final.
And having eased himself back into action with a goal in the reserves two weeks earlier, Armstrong roared into top gear against Holbrook.
He booted five goals in the first half and finished with seven and the Des Kennedy Memorial Medal as best on ground at Walbundrie.
"It's unreal, especially having been here in the COVID year, 2021 when the season got cut short," Armstrong said.
"That's the whole reason I came back here this year, to win a flag with this group of boys after the heartbreak of last year for them.
"I'm pumped.
"It's an unbelievable group of young boys who were so hard at the footy all day and you could see the hunger, they wanted it.
"It's just an amazing feeling for everyone in the Osborne community."
Armstrong, who kicked 49 goals in 10 games for Osborne in 2021, returned to play for Ainslie in AFL Canberra last year before signing on for a second spell in Tigerland.
He had 42 goals by round 10, before coming out of the side, but saved his best for last.
"It's so satisfying," Armstrong said.
"I wanted to prove to everyone that I'm a good key forward.
"I've had 13 weeks out, played twos a couple of weeks ago just to test it out, pulled up alright then two weeks of hard training and Joel picked me.
"I don't think I let him down so I appreciate him picking me for all my hard work, especially after 13 weeks off.
"For the whole Osborne community, this is just a fantastic feeling.
"They've been so welcoming to my partner, my Mum, my whole family; open arms, straight in, especially after the year away last year.
"They've given me great support with the travel as well and hopefully this shows them I'm that pumped to be around the club and it's all paid off."
