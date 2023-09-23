Connor Galvin hailed the impact of Joel Mackie after celebrating a premiership in the departing coach's final game.
The last four years have seen the Hume League's best player in Galvin paired with Mackie, a legend of the Ovens and Murray after winning seven flags at Albury.
Galvin has been an assistant coach under Mackie this season, learning plenty from the man who will coach Jindera next season.
"It's a huge loss, losing Joel, but with the club's policy (of coaches staying no longer than four years), that's what we've got to do and we move on," Galvin said.
"I still think a lot of what he's implemented we'll keep on because he's such a smart footballer.
"He's got one of the best football brains I've ever seen and we'll be silly if we don't roll on what he started and keep building.
"We might lose a couple next year but I've got complete confidence in the club that we'll be there to go again."
Galvin, runner-up up for the Azzi Medal this year, was one of seven Osborne goal-kickers in the 15.16 (106) to 8.8 (56) grand final win over the Brookers.
"It's just a relief, all the hard work and not just 12 months but four years with Joel," he said.
"We were unlucky a couple of years with COVID and then last year so it's a big feeling of relief, that all the hard work's paid off finally.
"We were confident that if we could play the brand of footy we wanted to, we'd be good enough.
"But they asked questions of us all the time, that second and third quarter and even that last quarter.
"It was probably six goals but it still worried me because of last year.
"You're happy and you're confident but at the same time, you know you've got keep fighting to the end because they're a great side and they're not going to give up."
Galvin has now won three senior premierships at Osborne, where he's approaching 200 games.
"It means so much to me," he said.
"I was lucky enough to come out through my connection with my uncle when I was 15 and I haven't thought about leaving.
"You come out here on Saturday and even throughout the pre-season and there's old blokes there, looking after us.
"We get looked after so well and all my family's out here, all my best mates - you can't really describe it.
"When you're winning, it's a lot more enjoyable.
"We're so lucky, today we had 15 or 16 blokes that played juniors at the club and another four or five who have played 50 games so we're a group that's been together for a long time and we're all best mates.
"Even in the off-season, we're always hanging out of each other's pockets so to finally have something to show for it is just unreal."
