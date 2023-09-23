THIRDS: Lavington 2.3 (15) Wangaratta Rovers 2.0 (12)
Only three points separate Lavington and Wangaratta Rovers after the first quarter of the Ovens and Murray under-18s grand final.
Rovers kicked the first two goals of the game through Judd Schubert and Ned Turner but the Panthers have come from behind to lead at the break.
Lavington captain Corby Robertson booted their first goal of the decider before Oscar Lyons knocked one through just seconds before the siren.
